Undefeated Boxing Champion Tyson Fury's WWE return in the works?

Now it seems like, the dots have been connected to make The Gypsy King's return happening on WWE TV in the near future. Apparently, Fury talked on Redknapp’s Home Fixture show on Sky Sports to reveal that he spoke to Vince McMahon, last week. Sean Sheehan reports that WWE officials have some plans to exercise to make his comeback, happen.

"Tyson Fury (on Redknapp’s Home Fixture on Sky Sports) says he spoke on the phone to Vince McMahon last week and said that “there may be an opportunity coming up soon” to wrestle again."

Tyson Fury (on Redknapp's Home Fixture on Sky Sports) says he spoke on the phone to Vince McMahon last week and said that "there may be an opportunity coming up soon" to wrestle again. @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 4, 2020

There is no update on what plans the WWE has in-store for the undefeated boxing champion but it is likely that they would be rooting for a match against the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. These two recently had thrown some friendly barbs at each other to fuel the speculation on a fight that could be dubbed as a Battle of Britain.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE title by beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 and then he successfully defended it against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank. Speaking with Bang Showbiz, per The Sun, the Scottish Psychopath seemed ready to take on Tyson Fury who belongs to the same United Kingdom region.

“Tyson Fury is a smart guy, he understands the magnitude of WWE and the global reach."

“[He’s] an entertainer. He mentioned my name leading up to WrestleMania, I mentioned his name after I won at WrestleMania."

“He latched right onto it, we got into a back and forth. He understands that Tyson Fury versus the WWE champion Drew McIntyre could be a huge match,” stated Drew McIntyre.

According to the previous reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fury's win against Deontay Wilder back in February was the point when WWE realized that they could use the WBC World Heavyweight Champion in the pro-wrestling capacity, again.

WWE head-honchos Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance of that fight that took place in Las Vegas that might have marked the beginning of a return-talks between the two parties.

Tyson Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel pay-per-view back in October 2019 where he defeated the current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman via count-out. Fury also made an appearance on the very next episode SmackDown in the UK to sort out differences with Strowman by taking out The B Team that marked the end of his first WWE run.