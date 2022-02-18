Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, will also reportedly headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class the weekend of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Undertaker made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series and went on to become one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history. He was also one of the backbones of the Attitude Era.

Over his illustrious 30-year career, "The Phenom" held nearly every major Championship in WWE and has competed in some of the most memorable matches in history including the inferno matches, buried alive match and some great Hell in A Cell matches.

Plus, he also holds a unique record for consecutive 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak that may never be broken. His 21-0 streak was ended by Brock Lesnar

In 2020, The Undertaker was featured in the WWE Network docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride," which was praised by both fans and critics and made his "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series.

While he has retired from in-ring competition, The Undertaker stillcontinues to make appearances outside the ring, most recently appearing in Netflix's Escape The Undertaker.

For the first time in history, WWE will present both Friday Night SmackDown and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony live on the same night at American Airlines Center, giving all fans in attendance an opportunity to witness both events.

Tickets for the special 2 for 1 SmackDown + Hall of Fame go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster. Additional 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the near future.

Additional 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the near future.

WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.

Source: Press Release