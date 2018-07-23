Update on All-Women WWE pay-per-view event

WWE women’s division has not only inspired the female wrestlers from all over the world, but also continued to improvise the women empowerment around the world. We need to remind you that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss made history by wrestling in a conservative country like Saudi Arabia, last year. This was a huge news for the women all around the globe.

We have arrived at a time where we should expect new things for the women superstars in the WWE. The company is also pushing this tradition to get more mainstream attention. Innovations around it will continue as we are getting updates that an all-women PPV event is expected to be conducted by the WWE.

Previous reports already gave big hints around this. Now the anticipation gets even bigger as Stephanie McMahon is expected to make a historic announcement on tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider.com was able to disclose some backstage planning for this inaugural event and they confirmed that the officials are heavily involved to make the idea become a reality.

If everything goes as planned then the all-women PPV event will take place later this year on September 30 at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, Uniondale, New York. However, there is one obstacle for the schedule which is the live Monday Night Raw, the very next day.

Here are some updates from stillrealtous.com,

“WWE does not currently have any events listed for Sunday, September 30th, so it’s been speculated that the event could take place on that date, but it’s also worth noting that WWE does currently have an episode of Raw scheduled in Seattle for October 1st, which could create logistical issues for the event.”

Plus there would be the biggest live event in the history of the WWE named Super Show Down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 8th. After this show, Survivor Series will be the next stop on November 18th.

We expect some hints around the much-anticipated show when the WWE Raw commissioner addresses the WWE Universe tonight. It’s almost confirmed that she will drop some bombshells after returning to her show.