Update on Edge’s WWE contract and health after Raw

By Raja
Randy Orton attacked Edge on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Randy Orton attacked Edge on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, January 28: The first mark-out moment of this decade in the WWE came during the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday (January 26) night when the Hall of Famer Edge came out at the number 21 spot.

The Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas erupted with emotions when they saw the star who dominated the Ruthless Aggression Era make his in-ring return. Most importantly, he became an inspiration as he overcame a career and life-threatening neck injury to return to the sport.

The Master of the Spear hit almost everyone present in the ring with his picturesque finishing move that kept the fans enthralled for the better part of the Royal Rumble match.

The good news is now that since the return has been a massive success, WWE plans to use Edge in more matches in months to comes. He will be used in needed capacities meaning in bigger shows.

According to WrestleVotes, Edge has just signed a 3-year contract with WWE that will allow him to make a lot of money. His official merchandise via WWE Shop has already been released on digital selling platforms that will allow him to make a lot of royalty revenues.

“Edge recently signed a new 3-year contract with WWE for significant money.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The Master Manipulator also appeared on last night’s WWE Raw to enter in a storyline with Randy Orton where the latter one performed a con-chair-to move. It caused Edge to land in a local medical facility right after the show went off air. But it’s a kayfabe angle which means there is nothing to worry about the health of the returning superstar.

Wrestling News also added that the 11-time world champion's appearance at the Royal Rumble match was not a one-off deal. The creative team already has suitable WrestleMania plans arranged for him. It will allow him to make several future appearances as we move through the Road to WrestleMania 36.

"I was told that tonight’s appearance is not a one-time deal. I was told that there are plans for him at WrestleMania."

No update on his potential opponent is available as it stands for the Master Manipulator if he works at the grandest stage of them all. The good thing about this man is that he is a wise technical wrestler who can create magic with anyone standing again him inside the squared circle. Fans got goosebumps when he had separate staredowns with the likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles or Seth Rollins.

With WrestleMania approaching and with a legend like Edge on board, it will allow the WWE creative to nurture different options and thereby make this season even more exciting. The Rated R Superstar has created pretty good WrestleMania moments in the past and could be gearing up for more to the pleasure of the WWE audience.

Edge had to retire from in-ring competition due to neck injuries on April 11th, 2011 and one bad bump could have paralyzed him. Within the span of nine years, he underwent three profuse neck surgeries to get back perhaps to the best shape of his career and make a comeback that was a long time due. Hopefully, WWE will reserve the best of options for him through which he can convert some dream matches into reality.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
