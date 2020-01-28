Update on Edge’s WWE contract and health after Raw

The Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas erupted with emotions when they saw the star who dominated the Ruthless Aggression Era make his in-ring return. Most importantly, he became an inspiration as he overcame a career and life-threatening neck injury to return to the sport.

The Master of the Spear hit almost everyone present in the ring with his picturesque finishing move that kept the fans enthralled for the better part of the Royal Rumble match.

The good news is now that since the return has been a massive success, WWE plans to use Edge in more matches in months to comes. He will be used in needed capacities meaning in bigger shows.

On this day, I see clearly everything has come to life. A bitter place and a broken dream and we'll leave it all, leave it all behind! #Edge #EdgeReturns #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wY5lb40ysx — Juan Zambrano Alonso (@JuannZambrano) January 27, 2020

According to WrestleVotes, Edge has just signed a 3-year contract with WWE that will allow him to make a lot of money. His official merchandise via WWE Shop has already been released on digital selling platforms that will allow him to make a lot of royalty revenues.

“Edge recently signed a new 3-year contract with WWE for significant money.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The Master Manipulator also appeared on last night’s WWE Raw to enter in a storyline with Randy Orton where the latter one performed a con-chair-to move. It caused Edge to land in a local medical facility right after the show went off air. But it’s a kayfabe angle which means there is nothing to worry about the health of the returning superstar.

A Conchairto in 2020 man this take me back this was a statement because Edge made this move famous we had the days of Edge & Christian in the 90s using it & Rated RKO too I still remember that devestating Conchairto to Ric Flair.#EdgeReturns #RAW pic.twitter.com/H95WHZtEow — Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) January 28, 2020

Wrestling News also added that the 11-time world champion's appearance at the Royal Rumble match was not a one-off deal. The creative team already has suitable WrestleMania plans arranged for him. It will allow him to make several future appearances as we move through the Road to WrestleMania 36.

"I was told that tonight’s appearance is not a one-time deal. I was told that there are plans for him at WrestleMania."

No update on his potential opponent is available as it stands for the Master Manipulator if he works at the grandest stage of them all. The good thing about this man is that he is a wise technical wrestler who can create magic with anyone standing again him inside the squared circle. Fans got goosebumps when he had separate staredowns with the likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles or Seth Rollins.

With WrestleMania approaching and with a legend like Edge on board, it will allow the WWE creative to nurture different options and thereby make this season even more exciting. The Rated R Superstar has created pretty good WrestleMania moments in the past and could be gearing up for more to the pleasure of the WWE audience.

Edge: "I'm not fooling myself... this might not last that long. I hope all of you join me on this ride" #EdgeReturns #Raw pic.twitter.com/z6ihCEsL0b — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) January 28, 2020

Edge had to retire from in-ring competition due to neck injuries on April 11th, 2011 and one bad bump could have paralyzed him. Within the span of nine years, he underwent three profuse neck surgeries to get back perhaps to the best shape of his career and make a comeback that was a long time due. Hopefully, WWE will reserve the best of options for him through which he can convert some dream matches into reality.