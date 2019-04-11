English

Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE future after Wrestlemania 35 injury

By Raja
Ronda Rousey (down) apparently picked up injury at Wrestlemania 35 (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, April 11: Wrestlemania 35 main event which featured three women superstars came and went away but not before bringing out an exceptional performance from the competitors. Sadly for some members of the WWE Universe, the main person who was responsible to make this historic match a reality is currenlty away from WWE TV.

It is none other than Ronda Rousey we are referring to here as she neither appeared on Monday Night Raw this week nor did we receive any official update on her status from WWE. This only fuelled up the rumors of her pre-determined hiatus from pro-wrestling once Wrestlemania 35 was done. Further updates from reliable sources confirmed that there is very slim chance of seeing her on TV soon.

Jeremy Botter reported that Wrestlemania 35 will mark the end of Ronda Rousey's WWE stint. The veteran MMA and Pro-Wrestling journalist hinted on social media that the baddest woman on the planet will not be seen a long time. In fact, he added there are chances that she may not return, at all,

Here are his quotes: “This is one of the last times you’re going to see Ronda Rousey in public life for a long, long time. Enjoy it. When I say 'public life’ I mean it literally. She’s going to go off the grid soon and you will not see her for a long time, if ever.”

Meanwhile, Slice Wrestling came up with some inside knowledge about the former Raw women's champion. According to them, Ronda Rousey got injured during the Wrestlemania main event. They add that she apparently broke her hand during the match and that will keep her out of competition for the rest of the year,

"Ronda Rousey Suffered A Hand Injury At Some Point Outside The Ring During The Women's Triple Threat Championship Match At Wrestlemania35. This Injury Will Likely Keep Her Sidelined The Rest Of The Year, Ronda Is Planning For A Post Mania Hiatus."

So, from those two reports, there is no way we will see Ronda Rousey back on WWE Raw soon. It does come as huge negative news for the fans and show-runners as this woman used to add mainstream attraction with every appearance. But WWE officials may have been aware of the prolonged absence and hence the injury was added to the situation, coincidentally.

This is why WWE has not added Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey in the upcoming events. So for now, the former women's champ will be in a sabbatical and start recovering herself after going through a rigorous WWE schedule for the whole of 2018.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
