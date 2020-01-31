English
Update on The Undertaker & Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 36 status

By Raja
Ronda Rousey in action on Raw in 2019 (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, January 31: WWE creative team must be so confident in stacking up the deck for this year's WrestleMania as they plan to drop the greatest sports entertainer and the biggest marketable name of the women's roster from the show.

If the latest updates turn out to be true, then The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey are not only going to give the show a miss, but are rather 'not needed' by the company.

As much as it sounds weird to the pro-wrestling fans, the current context in the WWE does not need these two heavy names at the showcase of immortals. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Undertaker is not currently booked for a match on the WrestleMania card. But he is still reportedly negotiating an appearance on the show with WWE officials.

Last year, it was the first time since 2000 that the Undertaker did not wrestle at WrestleMania where his legacy expanded over the years. He competed in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in 2018 where he squashed John Cena at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

As it stands, the backstage feeling is that with the likes of Edge coming back to in-ring action, The Undertaker is not a must-needed name at WrestleMania 36. His appearance can be saved for a later date where WWE can properly utilize his presence just like they did at Super ShowDown or Extreme Rules 2019.

Additionally, The Observer gave updates that the main-eventer name from last year's WrestleMania is also not required, at this point. Ronda Rousey was rumoured to return in time for Royal Rumble so to start her pending angle with Becky Lynch.

But that did not happen as WWE has reportedly planned Shayna Baszler to become Becky's new opponent for the biggest event. The source added that it's almost certain that Baszler will compete in a top match at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair is slated to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley whereas SmackDown Women's Champion is likely to defend against her own buddy Sasha Banks. So the three big matches from the female roster already have set lineups which is not mandatory to go through a change until Rousey does come back in due course to alter the plans.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently appeared on After The Bell Podcast hosted by Corey Graves stating that she wishes Charlotte Flair to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. She is amazed by the work ethics shown by the Australian superstar and hence wants to have a showdown, someday. Here's what Ronda Rousey had to offer while getting asked of a future opponent that she considers facing after coming back,

“Rhea Ripley. Oh my god, she is doing amazing. I would love to have a match with her someday. She matches up with everyone so differently and there are so many things she could really pull out of people that you can’t do with anybody else, so I’m really looking forward to seeing if we ever get that opportunity, but I’d love to get in the ring with her. She’s fantastic.”

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
