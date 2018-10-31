English

Update on WWE Crown Jewel and Survivor Series match cards

By
Samoa Joe (centre) replaces Daniel Bryan in Crown Jewel match card (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, October 31: WWE made match announcements for the upcoming pay-per-views on last night's Smackdown Live with one being a confirmation of earlier speculation.

According to earlier reports from Robbie Barstool of Barstool Sports, Daniel Bryan like John Cena was reportedly refusing to work the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The report stated that both Bryan and John Cena would not be appearing at the show, despite being advertised.

Cena was booked to be part of the World Cup tournament at the event. But, on last night's Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Bobby Lashley would replace the Champ in the tournament.

The creative team used a storyline angle to make the change. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin rewarded Lashley the opportunity sighting his performance against Finn Balor on the show.

With Lashely now set to take on Seth Rollins in the tournament, it seems like a good move by the creative getting a heel vs face theme in the event. The company played it well with the Cena replacement, but kind of struggled in getting Bryan off the card.

Bryan was scheduled to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. The creative team somehow managed to make the change despite facing the possibility of backlash with a renewal of a rivalry which just ended a few weeks ago.

According to a report by PWInsider, the promotion at one point had planned not to send Styles to Saudi Arabia either, and were planning to broadcast their match in a pre-recorded format. But, that idea was dropped and they came up with a new idea.

During last night's Smackdown, the creative team made Bryan meet AJ Styles for the title and added AJ's old nemesis Samoa Joe in the storyline. In fact they managed to add Samoa Joe as AJ's opponent at Crown Jewel.

Joe attacked both Styles and Bryan after their match, which forced the champion to plead with GM Paige to give him another go at Joe. That's how the match was abruptly added to the card.

Check out the updated card for Crown Jewel:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

Tag Team Match: D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) (with Big Show) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods)

World Cup Quarterfinal match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

World Cup Quarterfinal match: Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

World Cup Quarterfinal match: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

World Cup Quarterfinal match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Meanwhile, WWE also announced that United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in another big non-title champion vs champion match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Here is how the Survivor Series card looks like:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
