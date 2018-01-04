Update on WWE superstars bit by the winter bug

Bengaluru, January 4: The winter has had its say in the WWE as two superstars fell prey to the flu.

Earlier this week, some WWE Superstars were reportedly down due to the effect of the winter in the USA. Enzo Amore and Braun Strowman are the stars that were bit by the winter bug.

Due to this, Enzo was unable to attend this week's WWE Monday Night Raw and eventually was unable to defend his Cruiserweight title on the night.

According to the earlier announcement from WWE, we were supposed to see a championship match between Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander in the first episode of WWE Raw in 2018. However, due to the title-holder's absence we saw a Cruiserweight tag team match.

Later, WWE gave us updates on the actual illness suffered by the Certified G who was taken straight to hospital from the show as per the source,

“The flu prevented Enzo Amore from defending his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander tonight on a special New Year’s Day edition of Raw, but nothing could keep The Certified G from taking to Instagram to share his unfortunate predicament and his unsuccessful attempt to enter the American Airlines Arena in Miami.”

As you can see, the Cruiserweight Champion reached the venue for WWE Raw. But, the officials found him unable to compete on the show and hence taken to the medical facility. Enzo also dropped a message on his Instagram account apologizing to the fans who expected to see a title match.

Further reports hinted that it would take a long time for Enzo Amore to recover from the flu. Hence, his name was withdrawn from the Mixed Match Challenge that will take place live on Facebook from January 16 onwards. We expect a replacement name for him. Check out the updates from stillrealtous.com,

“It looks like the flu bug Enzo Amore has must be a pretty strong one because he’s been pulled from the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge series. This is a very interesting decision seeing how the debut episode isn’t set for January 16th. But apparently, he needs more than two weeks to recover.”

While, Strowman also suffered the same flu owing to which he was not supposed to attend this week's Raw, according to the Facebook page of The 434. However, it didn't keep monster out of action as he squashed Heath Slater and Rhyno.