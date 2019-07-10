Updated full Extreme Rules 2019 match card after WWE Smackdown Live

Aleister Black has finally received his first opponent in the form of Cesaro after months of pleading the Smackdown roster members for a match. He was sat in a dark room for more than a month demanding for competition. Two weeks ago, someone knocked on his door and his identity was revealed only last night on Smackdown. It was none other than the Swiss Superman Cesaro who was the one to set up a fight with the Dutch Destroyer.

Earlier, Aleister Black was ready for competition against anyone in the locker room. Hence, he did not hesitate to sign a contract on last night’s Smackdown for a match at Extreme Rules even without knowing who his opponent was going to be. Finally, it was revealed to be the former United States and Tag Team Champion Cesaro who wanted to compete in a match against the Master of the Black Mass. With two powerful forces set to collide against each other, this PPV match is likely to be a show-stealer, for sure.

As for the other matchup, the WWE Raw tag team championships will also be on the line. Champions The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) will defend their titles against The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso). The match came up after what transpired on WWE Raw during a tag team match. The Uso twins were able to pick up a clean pinfall after the superfly splash on Dawson earlier this week. So WWE management did not hesitate to hand another title match opportunity to the veteran tag team.

I have the perfect funeral song for the @undertaker — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 10, 2019

Extreme Rules may also witness one more segment as indicated on Smackdown featuring Elias. The Drifter pledged to sing a special song for The Undertaker which he has been rehearsing for the past few days. He may be allowed to reveal it to the audience at Extreme Rules which is often dubbed as the most extreme night of the year emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Check out the final Extreme Rules 2019 match card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

One-on-One Match

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre