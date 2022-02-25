Veteran Smackdown Superstar quits WWE; Update on future

As reported by PWInsider, the exit for Cesaro happened on a silent note after his contract expired. He was originally scheduled to appear on tonight’s SmackDown in Hershey, Pennsylvania but he will not be there as he is no longer with the WWE brand.

WWE and Cesaro had been going through contract negotiations, but they could not come to terms on a new deal. However, the two parties are still said to be on good terms.

Hence, The Swiss Superman is reportedly free to sign with anyone since WWE doesn't want to keep him under any kind of non-compete clause due to the contract expiry.

In an update to the situation, Fightful Select reported that the people within WWE are disappointed with Cesaro's departure as he was one of the most universally liked talents on the roster. But he never ended up getting the main event push.

Cesaro was last seen in action on the February 11 edition of SmackDown, losing to Happy Baron Corbin in a singles contest. Interestingly, he had wrestled only 5 matches in 2022 and lost each one of them.

The list of his 2022 matches is as follows:

- Teaming with Ricochet for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WWE Day 1.

- Teaming with Mansoor for a Fatal-4-Way loss to The Viking Raiders on the January 14 SmackDown.

- Teaming with Ricochet for two losses on the January 28 and February 4 SmackDown episodes.

- The singles loss on February 11 to Corbin.

WWE signed the 41-year-old superstar in 2011 after a successful run around the indie scene and ROH. During his stint, he become a five-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and a one-time United States Champion.

Another big accomplishment in his career with the WWE, was winning the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

As it stands, there is no accurate update available on Cesaro's future, but there should be interest from AEW, Impact Wrestling or NJPW as he is so-talented yet so-underutilized superstar.

Fightful also believe that there is still a real possibility that Cesaro may end up re-signing with WWE. Numerous sources within the promotion also hint that this (Cesaro future) doesn't stand as a “door completely closed” situation.