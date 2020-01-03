Vince McMahon wants ‘crazy stories’ in WWE post Lashley-Lana angle success

Several interruptions by their respective spouses from the past took place as Liv Morgan made her return to WWE TV and brought a completely new dimension to the angle.

She claimed to be in love with Lana and appeared to be an LGBTQ storyline on WWE TV after more than a decade. In general, the PG TV ratings of the company do not allow such content as it is not-so-family-friendly.

In this exceptional case, WWE creative went ahead to channelize the homosexual angle for 'shock value’. In return, they have garnered 40 percent more viewership for this particular segment in comparison to others from WWE Raw.

The final edition of WWE Raw of the decade also pulled the ratings upwards courtesy of this wedding ceremony that made the company’s boss immensely happy. Wrestling News has given update stating that Vince McMahon loved the way the whole segment was executed and drew the attention of the IWC.

I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) 1 January 2020

In an additional update, the source added that Vince wants “more crazy stories like this” on WWE programming, shortly. Paul Heyman gets the credit on this context as he is the reason behind WWE Raw’s recent edgier contents which also made the USA Network producers happy,

“According to a WWE source, Vince McMahon was very happy with how everything played out to end the show. The source told me, “Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA (Network) and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood.”

Vince McMahon has always been a fan of the love triangle featuring Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev. Segments featuring the trio received plenty amount of viewership on YouTube which is way bigger than other matches or segments. So, we should not be surprised if WWE looks forward to continuing it until WrestleMania 36.

Meanwhile, recent updates suggest that there is certainty on how the Lashley-Lana angle will move forward. But Rusev will be the most benefitted one as he will come out as a strong babyface by the end of the storyline.

Rumours also suggest that he will get a new love interest in his life following his divorce with Lana. We’ll have to tune in to next week’s WWE Raw to know more about this.