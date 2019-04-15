When will Roman Reigns return to Universal Championship picture?

He is the franchise player of the company and that in itself reserves the marquee spotlight for him on a regular basis. For now, he is out of the main event picture but will be back in it soon, as per recent reports.

Slice Wrestling reports that the Wrestlemania win will make way for Roman Reigns to the Universal Championship, but they also add it's unlikely to happen until after Summerslam 2019., (via wwfoldschool.com)

"Reigns’ path to the World Title picture is expected to begin at WrestleMania 35 with a big win over McIntyre. WWE officials will be building up Reigns over the Summer with various feuds and then he’ll finally be put back into the World Title picture at Summerslam 2019."

It would be a slow process for Roman Reigns to get back into the title picture, as you can see from the above report. He is still not fully fit to return to the rigorous schedule of the WWE. Hence, we have seen him perform in only two matches so far, at Fastlane 2019 and Wrestlemania 35. Apart from these two appearances, he did not feature in any other match. No Live Event shows have also been reserved for him in the recent past.

So for now, WWE will only use him in the needed circumstances as they want him to fully recover. The creative team has also chosen the very next opponent for him. It's not Drew McIntyre as the Wrestlemania feud will not be dragged on Raw. Rather, a bonafide heel will face him in the upcoming PPVs.

Baron Corbin will begin a new rivalry with the poster boy of the company, as per Slice Wrestling. This is the reason why the Lone Wolf picked up a big win at Wrestlemania in the retirement match of Kurt Angle.

Additionally, WWE's future advertisements also suggest that Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin will be one of the bouts of Extreme Rules PPV in July. The same lineup is being promoted for some future house shows as well, while Drew McIntyre will move into a feud with Seth Rollins. However, it's still not confirmed whether these two will battle for the Universal Championship.