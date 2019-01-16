Why Finn Balor received title shot at WWE Royal Rumble?

Braun Strowman ejected himself from the title bout after destroying Mr. McMahon's limo. Finn Balor, on the other hand, won a fatal-4-way match in the main event to get a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

This may come as a shocker to most of the audience. But the sources suggest that it was the plan of the WWE all along. Rumors suggest that the destruction of the limo was a storyline perspective to keep an injured Braun Strowman out of the match.

The Monster among Men might have not recovered from the elbow surgery to date. But that's not the reality. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar was the actual title match planned from the get-go. WWE was anyways going to change the title match lineup at Royal Rumble.

This is the reason they started pushing Finn Balor very recetly on WWE Raw. He picked up a huge singles win at WWE TLC against Drew McIntyre and that was a big indication of things to come. Lesnar vs. Strowman was the plan since Crown Jewel, but Vince McMahon thought of changing it as he did not want the monster to lose against the champion again.

There is a big reason why WWE kept promoting the Lesnar vs. Strowman bout as they had to sell approximately 40,000 tickets since the show is taking place at Chase Field Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It is the same baseball stadium that is home for the Arizona Diamondbacks and has the ability to capacitate 50000 fans.

Here is more on the situation via wrestlingnews.co,

"Lesnar likes Balor because he feels like he can work better with smaller opponents like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. The original plan for last year’s Royal Rumble was for Lesnar to face Balor but, as is usually the case in WWE, plans changed. McMahon felt at the time that Balor was not over enough to warrant a match with Lesnar."

We still don't know whether Braun Strowman is fully cleared to compete in a match, right now. But he should be partially able to compete after the Limo destruction. It is possible that WWE will use him in the Royal Rumble match in a minimum capacity. So that he will still be involved in the first PPV event of 2019.