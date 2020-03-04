Why Goldberg became WWE Universal Champion ahead of Wrestlemania 36?

The latest of McMahon's planning struck the audience at WWE Super ShowDown last week when Goldberg started his second reign as the Universal Champion at the expense of The Fiend Bray Wyatt’s undefeated streak.

Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin noted on Twitter that he will cancel WrestleMania weekend visit to Tampa, Florida because of what went down at Super ShowDown’s main event.

But WWE have their own reason as to why they crowned Goldberg as the new Universal Champion. They did that to feed him to the audience as the new villain which in turn, will bring out the very best positive reactions from the crowd for his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns.

Slice Wrestling reported that the idea behind Vince McMahon’s 'thinking and booking strategy' has been targeted to achieve one goal only and that is to get The Big Dog back on top of WWE.

The rumour of seeing a Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns bout was always there leading up to WrestleMania 36. The Boss only included the Universal Championship into the mix so that the fight is contested as a main-event.

‪Vince McMahon felt that the WWE audience would’ve 'revolted' against Roman Reigns if he would have defeated The Fiend at WrestleMania, especially for the Universal Championship. So Bill Goldberg had to enter the scene and was essentially converted into a champion only so that he drops his belt to Reigns without having a successful title defense.‬

The Boss is also fully aware of the fact that most of the WWE fans would be rejecting Goldberg as the new Universal Champion. So it was always the idea of using him as a bet so that the audience has no choice but to support Roman Reigns. So, he could return as the company’s top babyface figure who would come out of WrestleMania with the fifth world title win.

Another aspect in this booking strategy is that WrestleMania emanates from Tampa, Florida which is home to Roman Reigns. So, Vince McMahon is 'banking' on the expected hometown support for him which would also play a major role in making the entire plan a success. Roman Empire will be built again on April 5th onwards whereas Goldberg will go back to his retired life.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt has become the tragic hero in this saga whose image of a terrorizing monster was shattered, courtesy of the clean loss in three minutes to Goldberg. He will now go on to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a rematch from six years ago.

Brad Shepard reported Vince McMahon feels that facing Cena is as good as competing in a title match. So the plan is to have The Fiend win against Cena to give back his strong status although some of the WWE officials believe his momentum may have already stopped,

"A source in #WWE told me that Bray Wyatt is (still) facing John Cena at #WrestleMania. The idea is that in Vince’s eyes, it’s just as good as a championship match. Interestingly enough, my source in WWE on this report told me that they personally feel The Fiend is “shot,” and has “lost all momentum.”