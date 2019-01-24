Why Nikki Bella is WWE’s wild card to win women’s Royal Rumble 2019?

Being a reality TV star might have also come handy for her. Well, that’s not true as she had to earn every bit of the opportunities by going through extreme turmoil for several years. Now Nikki Bella is the biggest mainstream female superstar in the WWE locker room only after Ronda Rousey. So why not give her a chance to produce a marquee match at Wrestlemania 35? We can give you multiple reasons for that.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have always been the favorites to win the 2019 Royal Rumble match. The scenario is almost certain, where any one of them will win the battle royal and challenge Ronda Rousey for WWE Raw women’s championship. This makes the scene extremely predictable and officials might just want to dodge the stale situation. They can bring back Nikki Bella at Royal Rumble in a surprising capacity and make her the winner of the match.

Obviously, the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history does not require to win the Rumble match to go into Wrestlemania. But winning the match seems mandatory to avoid any such backlash which says that she has been gifted the opportunity. Furthermore, Royal Rumble will be hosted by Chase Field Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, which is home to the Bella Twins which ejects the speculated negative heat. We hope the hometown girl will get massive cheers from the audience.

WWE creative team will also get an alternate option in the championship scenario heading into Wrestlemania 35. Previously Nikki Bella declared that she still has unfinished business with Ronda Rousey which might leave a chance of the Evolution rematch. If the repetitiveness eliminates this big match then Asuka will be a perfect choice to put against her at the 'show of shows’.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will take their feud forward to culminate the big match against Ronda Rousey. This leaves Asuka without an opponent on Smackdown and who better to reserve the contender’s spot other than Nikki Bella. Asuka won last year’s Royal Rumble match by throwing Nikki out of the ring. So the storyline will be absolutely perfect where the Total Divas star comes back winning the same match on her home-turf and tries to steal the title from The Empress of Tomorrow.

Nikki Bella has always been the absolute favorite of the Vince McMahon when it comes to delivering some big matches. He loves to use her star power who eventually delivers in these given opportunities. We hope he will bring back the trusted shoulder yet again to make the Road to Wrestlemania even more interesting.