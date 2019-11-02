Why was Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez a short match at WWE Crown Jewel?

The fans and the IWC were shocked about the fact that a former UFC Heavyweight Champion like Cain Velasquez had to suffer a squash loss against Brock Lesnar in his debut match. It appeared to be a sweet redemption on part of the champion, nonetheless who was knocked out by Cain, nine years ago. There's a big reason why WWE booked the rematch in the shortest form possible.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the creative team always had the idea of doing a short match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. The latter is suffering from a ruptured knee since coming to the WWE and was in no condition to put up a long fight. He was spotted sporting with a knee brace while competing at Crown Jewel. So there was no alternative but to go forward with the original idea of having a quick finish. The projection was that almost nothing happened during this match as Cain's knee injury had to be protected.

"The belief is that Cain needs knee surgery now, but there's no word yet on when he will have it. It was reported back before he signed with WWE that he would likely undergo the surgery before making any commitment to a pro wrestling company as he was in talks with WWE, AEW, and NJPW."

Despite the injury reports, the former MMA Heavyweight is set to compete in his next matchup. As confirmed earlier by the WWE, Cain Velasquez is scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Andrade and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming live event in Mexico City on Saturday, November 30th. He has signed a lucrative, three-year deal with WWE that allows him to make sporadic appearances. WWE may not use him as a regular performer, for now. Besides, if he does undergo knee surgery then it will force him to stay out of action, for sometimes.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Cain Velasquez was not supposed to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel, anyway. Tyson Fury was the first choice to face the beast incarnate. But then, Cain ended up signing with the WWE and the officials went ahead with him being the first challenger for Lesnar’s WWE title considering their history from UFC days. It was thought to be more of a natural storyline that may have come to a sudden end, for now. But you never know, when WWE would plan another rematch between these two as Cain recovers from the knee injury.