Why WWE is occasionally using Ronda Rousey for in-ring competition?

Summerslam is one of the big four PPV shows which usually sees a mix of main stays and part-timers on the match card. This time, however, the creative team did not bring back most of the names for this season and it will be one of those rare occasions where we will see the least part-timers.

Brock Lesnar is the only part-timer to be a part of the Summerslam 2018. But even he appeared on only one episode prior to the PPV. These absences from the beast incarnate have been made up by his former UFC colleague. WWE used Ronda Rousey for the most part of the WWE Raw in an effective way.

The previous updates of Ronda Rousey making sporadic appearances turned out to be completely false. She has been a constant name en route to Summerslam and Dave Meltzer discussed the reason behind this. Additionally, the booking of the UFC Hall of Famer was also explained by him.

As per the analysis of the veteran professional wrestling journalist, WWE has been using Ronda Rousey sparsely in order to protect her top status. She was booked mostly in the tag team matches in order to keep the her techniques secret during the live event matches.

Here are the comments about a recent house show tag match from Wrestling Observer Radio, (transcription by SportsKeeda.com)

"They did tags (tag team matches at house shows). It was Ronda & Natalya against Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss. Natalya worked almost the entire match, and Ronda got the hot tag.

(Her performance) lasted about 45 seconds. Ronda did a judo throw and armbar on Alicia Fox. They are protecting Ronda...On these shows, you'd want to give her more time than less time (wrestling), but they're trying to keep Ronda special."

Meltzer emphasized the quality matches that Ronda Rousey delivered during each of her outings. Her matches have been much better than most of the regular roster members. So creative team is invested to sketch meticulous plan for each of her matches.

Plus, 'the baddest woman on planet earth' works hard constantly at the performance center to elevate her status. The officials fear that her MMA moves might get exposed which is why they give her the least time in tag matches or to create shenanigans to divert the attention.

Proper use of Ronda Rousey has already raised the bar high around her Women's title match at Summerslam. Hopefully, she could create history by capturing the championship to make the most out of this PPV matchup.