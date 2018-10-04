English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Will any title change hands at WWE Super Show Down?

By Raja
Smackdown Womens Championship match at Super Show Down (image courtesy Twitter)
Smackdown Women's Championship match at Super Show Down (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 4: WWE Super Show Down is set for stream live on the WWE Network during the weekend. This will be the biggest live event that the promotion has to offer to its fans. Unlike the other live events hosted around different countries, this particular event has received TV slot through WWE's streaming platform. This the officials came up with the concept of making it a global PPV event.

It should receive mainstream attention from global WWE Universe considering the promotional activities. The venue itself is a huge attraction. Especially the cricket fans could relate to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. They would be excited to witness how WWE pulls off a wrestling show out there.

A packed card will be waiting for us two nights from today. Apart from the headliner Undertaker vs. Triple H, there will be multiple championship matches from both Raw and Smackdown. These are inevitably special attractions for any of the PPV nights. Quite often, the titles change hands on these nights. So the question remains will we see some of those alterations happening on the night?

Well good news for the champions are that all of them have better chances to walk in and out of Super Show Down with the belt around their waist. As per the reports of cagesideseats.com no championship changes are enlisted to happen at MCG, Australia. This does not come as a surprise as WWE creative does not opt for any drastic changes for these global events.

These are purely live event kind of shows to entertain the fans which serve less to the storyline perspective. Altering the titles in the home territory of United States generates more reactions from the fans and that tradition is likely to remain the same for Super Show Down, as well.

Although, we would like to note that there might be a slight chance to see a new Cruiserweight Champion on the show. Melbourne's own Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for it. WWE might pull the trigger for Murphy just to please the local fans. Thus we could also witness a new champion who has a bright future in the company.

Apart from that, Becky Lynch is the favorite to retain her Smackdown women's championship while AJ Styles is also expected to beat Samoa Joe, fair and square. The New Day will definitely continue their title reign to entertain the Melbourne fans to a big extent.

Here is a look at list of matches set for WWE Super Show Down,

For the Last Time Ever

Triple H w/ Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker w/ Kane

No Countout, No DQ For The WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

Tag Team Matches

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

Winner Gets A Shot At The WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue