Will Roman Reigns appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2019?

The undpredictabilty also floats around the name of Roman Reigns although it is hard to believe after his health detoriated. But, many reliable sources suggest there might be a slight chance for him to enter the fray.

Roman Reigns left the scene due to his battle with Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment on a daily basis to overcome this life-threatening disease. There is no estimated time schedule for him to return to the WWE scene for now. But the current situation may allow him to make a one-off appearance which could very well happen at Royal Rumble 2019.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on Reigns' current physical condition. As per him, Roman Reigns is on vacation in Hawaii with family. But he is very much focused on his fitness by all means and is undergoing training sessions. This keeps him in a match-fit state which does not rule him out from a surprise Royal Rumble 2019 appearance.

Here’s what the veteran wrestling journalist has stated,

"It’s not like he’s confined to a hospital bed or anything like that. The last I heard he was training in Hawaii so he’s not at home or maybe he is now, but he wasn’t last week.”

Roman Reigns can be the biggest draw for the WWE on any given night. So bringing him in a surprising capacity could benefit the WWE to a huge extent. This could set up a future storyline when he is ready for a full-time return to the WWE. Plus, the 40000 fans at the Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona would find an added reason to make the first 2019 pay-per-view as a successful night.

We have seen the former Universal Champion spend time with retired pro boxer Joseph Parker. He was really in good shape which is good news for the WWE as well as millions of his fans all over the world. Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho have provided further updates on his health stating that Reigns has taken things one at a time when it comes to a return to the squared circle. Health is the first priority for him as it should be.

So we can’t really predict when his full-time comeback would happen. But it should happen soon, as per Jericho, (as spoken on Chris Vin Vliet show)

“I’ve got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits… We love him, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly — that he stays healthy for his family, for sure.”