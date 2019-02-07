Will Seth Rollins and AJ Styles’ injuries cost them WWE Wrestlemania 35 matches?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Seth Rollins is in the current injury list on the WWE Raw roster. Ever since Roman Reigns departed the flagship show, this man has carried the brand and played the pivotal role of being the locker room leader. This has set him up for a potential Wrestlemania main event match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

But the status of this match could have been in jeopardy after the injury reports of Seth Rollins surfaced on the internet. Thankfully, the source suggested that the injury is not a fatal one and will take less time to heal. So The Architect should be back on WWE TV within time to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania 35.

For now, Seth Rollins has been removed from all the WWE house shows conducted by the red brand. He will also miss the upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw for almost a month and the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 17. However, he could be back on board when the Wrestlemania storylines pick up with the return of Brock Lesnar. His attack after the Royal Rumble night has built an on-screen injury angle that will help to keep the marquee attraction off the TV.

AJ Styles is the other name that is reportedly dealing with a hernia as per the same source. But, his issue is said to be not severe so WWE has already booked him in the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He will get another opportunity to regain the lost WWE Championship inside the devastating steel structure. Unless he was okay, the doctors would never clear him for such a brutal match.

Plus, we have seen him get physical in this past episode of Smackdown Live which rules out the chances of any time-off for the Phenomenal One. AJ Styles himself accepted the truth of being injured on social media. However, he denied dealing with a hernia problem and that’s unlikely to stop him from competition. It is almost confirmed that he will not have any problems to compete inside the Elimination Chamber as well as Wrestlemania 35 unless the injury worsens.