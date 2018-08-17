Will The Rock return at WWE Summerslam 2018?

With that being said, there are speculations that the Rock will make shock return during this Sunday's Summerslam, which is the biggest event of the summer that will take place in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. And this will be the best time and place to bring the Brahma Bull back to the WWE to end a hiatus for over two years.

Adding fuel to this rumour is Elias has called out The Rock on several occasions in recent times. The former NXT superstar, who has his own chartbusters available on iTunes, is the current rockstar from Monday Night Raw. His album is doing good on the lists ever since the release in late July.

Elias dropped The Rock's name in the People's Champion's hometown of Miami, Florida to indicate a potential musical encounter. WWE Universe will be thrilled to experience such a battle inside a WWE ring, but that may not happen this as veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has ruled out the possibility of the Rock making a return to face Elias.

He stated that The Great One will not be interested to go up aganst rookie-star like Elias an feels a matchup with The Drifter would be not worthy of a blockbuster return for the Hollywood star. So we shouldn't expect to see The Rock this Sunday Night. But that might not stop Elias from doing more concerts.

The source hinted that Elias will perform for the Brooklyn crowd. This might happen at the kick-off show before he competes in a match against Bobby Lashley. This will help him to get the audience of the Barclays Center fired up before the main show. He is expected to insult The Rock to set up a confrontation in the future.

Meanwhile, we can expect the former franchise player of the WWE to return in due course. The Smackdown 1000th episode will be upon us in October alongside the Super-Show-Down in Australia. Both these shows need The Rock on the card which is why Vince McMahon is seeking his dates. Hopefully, he can give a positive nod to any of the mentioned shows during the fall of 2018.