Wrestlemania 35 main event to see change on WWE Raw?

But the complexion of the match changed completely when Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become the new Smackdown women's champion last week. This put another question in mids of the WWE Universe as to which title will be on the line at Wrestlemania in the main event. We are likely to get an update on the same when tonight's episode of WWE Raw comes live.

But before that, some spoilers are out courtesy of a few reliable sources. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (Via Cagesideseats.com), WWE will not merge the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships at Wrestlemania. They, however, add that the specific title-holders could in trouble.

The potential announcement that we could see on WWE Raw tonight is the addition of an 'all on the line' stipulation for this particular match. It means whichever champion suffers a pinfall or submission loss, she will have to drop the title. Becky Lynch does not have to worry as she is the Royal Rumble winner and not a champion.

Here is a sneak preview of how the match can play out at Wrestlemania 35,

"WOR reported earlier that the stipulation for the headliner could be a "Winner take all" one. If Becky wins, she would become the Raw Champion if she pins or submits Rousey, and would become the SmackDown Champion if she ends up doing the same to Charlotte."

Similarly, if Charlotte Flair pins or submits Ronda Rousey, she will win the Raw women's championship to become the first-ever dual women's champion in the history. Despite being the most popular babyface, Becky Lynch can't become a dual-title holder if the rules are announced.

Additional speculations suggest that WWE took away the Smackdown women's championship from Asuka to insert her into the Wrestlemania 35 main event to make it a fatal-4 way affair. However, the Wrestling Observer provided the rumor killer saying no alteration of the match is expected. Furthermore, WWE has already announced Asuka for the second annual women's battle royal, this past weekend. So there is no way that the Empress of Tomorrow will join the three main-eventers.