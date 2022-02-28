Wrestlemania 38: Title match planned featuring top WWE star Sasha Banks?

On this past episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Banks made her first TV appearance since the 30-woman Royal Rumble match to secure a win over Shotzi.

Naomi, who was sitting on commentary, announced after the match that she and Banks will now function as a tag team and also go after the Women’s Tag Team Championships. This statement took Banks by surprise, initially but she ultimately approved of the idea.

Initially, there had been rumours on Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the title, but then Ronda Rousey returned to set up a title match with Flair, thereby leaving Banks with no creative plan, until now.

The Legit Boss was on a hiatus from SmackDown and social media indication was that she was in Los Angeles for a few weeks to film for the third season of The Mandalorian. But, she would be available for the WM 38 card for the Women’s Tag Team Titles matchup.

Currently, Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella are the tag title-holders who won the titles from Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley on the November 22 RAW.

Due to poor booking, they have only one successful defense that is on the January 3 episode of RAW, where they retained over Nikki and Ripley in a rematch. But they had three more title defenses at recent WWE house shows.

There is no concrete update available on if WWE is indeed planning to book Banks and Naomi vs. Vega and Carmella at WrestleMania 38 or if some kind of multi-team matchup like last year's 'Mania.

But various outlets hinted at the match being in the making while follow-ups should be presented on this week's Raw.

WWE on FOX posted a tweet of Banks and Naomi becoming a tag team and possibly being the next champions to which Carmella responded with the “Uh, Hello” GIF of Jersey Shore cast member Angelina. Vega simply re-tweeted the post with a LOL caption.

https://t.co/5niGvMGZm2 pic.twitter.com/84QuM5VmjC — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) February 26, 2022

Vega and Carmella haven't been in action on Raw, prominently while Banks’ last TV match before this past week's win over Shotzi was a win (with Toni Storm) on December 17 SmackDown over Flair and Shotzi.

Her last TV singles match happened on the December 3 SmackDown, where she defeated Shayna Baszler. As for Naomi, she and Ronda Rousey defeated Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber PLE event in a tag team action.

It should be noted, that Banks made her main roster debut by teaming with Naomi and Tamina Snuka, a faction that was named Team B.A.D. It lasted from July 2015 to February 2016 before Banks proceeded to pursue a singles career.