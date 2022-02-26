Wrestlemania 38: WWE announces Title Unification for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Benaluru, Fwb 26: Stakes for the Winner Takes All Match at WrestleMania 38 have been raised as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now collide in a Title Unification bout.



WWE originally announced Lesnar vs. Reigns as a Title vs. Title/Champion vs. Champion matchup after Elimination Chamber 2022 but it was then altered in a Winner Takes All match. This means that we could have two champions again, down the line.



But then at the beginning of this week’s Smackdown, WWE confirmed that it will be a Title Unification match. This was among several changes made to their website in the past few hours regarding this Wrestlemania headlining match.





It's Winner Take All in a Championship Unification Match in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time! @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar will make it official TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QCfJozHipY — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022

That being said, the Men’s Division World Championship belts in WWE, will be unified at Wrestlemania 38. Hence, it won’t be like the Becky Lynch situation after WrestleMania 35, where the titles were kept separated even after the Winner Take All battle. A month later, Becky lost one of the titles while she technically never lost the second title.There have been speculations on WWE possibly ending the brand split after WrestleMania 38. This latest change to Lesnar vs. Reigns has been fueling those rumours with one undisputed champion ruling over both brands.In more news, WWE has also officially announced the Winner Takes All match, the main event of Wrestlemania 38 Night Two, the closing match of the entire 'Mania card. This was already reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi as WWE released a separate statement to confirm it, further.

As a result, Roman Reigns will perform in a record 6th WrestleMania main event of his career. Prior to this, he main-evented WrestleMania 31 (against Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins), 32 (against Triple H), 33 (against WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker), 34 (against Brock Lesnar), and 37 (against Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge).



Also, this is going to be the 3rd WrestleMania main event match between Lesnar and Reigns, which will be a first-time-ever occurrence in WWE history.



Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock and The Undertaker vs. Triple H also took place 3 times in WrestleMania history. But Taker vs. Triple H was never the main event while Austin vs. Rock was the headliner on two occasions.



As confirmed by the WWE, this past Thursday night, 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place during WrestleMania Saturday, or Night One of WrestleMania 38.



