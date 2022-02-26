Wrestlemania 38: WWE announces Title Unification for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Benaluru,
Fwb
26:
Stakes
for
the
Winner
Takes
All
Match
at
WrestleMania
38
have
been
raised
as
WWE
Champion
Brock
Lesnar
and
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
will
now
collide
in
a
Title
Unification
bout.
WWE originally announced Lesnar vs. Reigns as a Title vs. Title/Champion vs. Champion matchup after Elimination Chamber 2022 but it was then altered in a Winner Takes All match. This means that we could have two champions again, down the line.
But then at the beginning of this week’s Smackdown, WWE confirmed that it will be a Title Unification match. This was among several changes made to their website in the past few hours regarding this Wrestlemania headlining match.
It's Winner Take All in a Championship Unification Match in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time! @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar will make it official TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QCfJozHipY— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: @MsCharlotteWWE and @RondaRousey will meet for the #SmackDown Women's Title on #WrestleMania Saturday - April 2. pic.twitter.com/H7Wi4t5y22— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2022
As
a
result,
Roman
Reigns
will
perform
in
a
record
6th
WrestleMania
main
event
of
his
career.
Prior
to
this,
he
main-evented
WrestleMania
31
(against
Brock
Lesnar
and
Seth
Rollins),
32
(against
Triple
H),
33
(against
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
The
Undertaker),
34
(against
Brock
Lesnar),
and
37
(against
Daniel
Bryan
and
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge).
Also, this is going to be the 3rd WrestleMania main event match between Lesnar and Reigns, which will be a first-time-ever occurrence in WWE history.
Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock and The Undertaker vs. Triple H also took place 3 times in WrestleMania history. But Taker vs. Triple H was never the main event while Austin vs. Rock was the headliner on two occasions.
As confirmed by the WWE, this past Thursday night, 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place during WrestleMania Saturday, or Night One of WrestleMania 38.
WrestleMania
38
is
scheduled
to
take
place
on
Saturday,
April
2,
and
Sunday,
April
3
from
the
AT&T
Stadium
in
Arlington,
Dallas,
Texas.
The
confirmed
card
for
the
show
is
given
below:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night Two: Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA
