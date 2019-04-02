Wrestlemania main-eventers arrested by Washington police on WWE Raw

In the rarest scene that broke out on the show, three superstars who brawled at each other were arrested by Washington Police just to keep the situation under control.

A huge six-woman tag team match headlined last night's Raw. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch teamed up to compete against The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott). All hell was about to break loose during the match but they somehow managed to control themselves.

Becky Lynch started off by putting away Morgan with some of her pendant moves. Ronda Rousey tagged herself into the match after a Bexploder on Morgan. She locked in the arm-bar to pick up the easy win after which three superstars started hammered away at each other. This happened despite the show-runners barring them from attacking each other.



The security team ran out to stop them but their efforts went in vein and forced the policemen to arrive. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch surprisingly laid their hands on the cops. So there was no choice for the rest of the police team to arrest them. However, that could not stop the brawl as the trio brawled even at the parking lot area where Flair attacked Rousey inside a car.

Orders were restored on WWE Raw only after the police drove these three away from the Capital One Arena in Washington. This puts the Wrestlemania 35 in doubt for a bit. But thankfully, the three women managed to get bail after sometime to keep the match intact on the card. Here’s a short update from WWE.com,

“Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have all been released from police custody of their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date. Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.”

Before this, we had the big announcement from Stephanie McMahon who confirmed the 'winner takes all’ stipulation for this upcoming triple threat match. The first hint of a potential change in Wrestlemania 35 main event was received on last week's Smackdown Live. An impromptu match was held where Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship and eventually she became an eight-time Women's Champion which was an all-time record in WWE.

This led to the question of whether the title from Smackdown will also be put on the line or not. Earlier, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were set to challenge the champion Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 35. But with Charlotte also being a champion it created a rare scenario where a champion from one brand was set to fight for the other brand's title.

This automatically led to the scenario of converting the Wrestlemania match into an undisputed championship bout which will also be rare in the women's division. Also, with speculations ongoing around the title picture, the WWE creative was successful to invest the fans into this title bout. Last night, we receive the final clarification on the situation courtesy of an appearance from Stephanie who confirmed the above-mentioned stipulation for the match.