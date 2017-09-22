Rumour: WWE accidentally reveal Undertaker Vs John Cena match

Bengaluru, September 22: The Undertaker is set to return at the Survivor Series PPV for a match against John Cena, the marquee match that the fans have always wanted to witness. Now, WWE may have made a proper arrangement for this contest which will be the final one for The Phenom.

After his loss at Wrestlemania 33 against Roman Reigns, we had assumed that The Deadman’s career in the WWE was finished. He left his in-ring gear to hint the same. Plus, he had underwent a hip surgery just after the event which has ruled him out of in-ring competition forever.

Taker's potential match with Cena, however, depends on The Undertaker's willingness to wrestle in one last match. The love he has for the pro-wrestling business is more than enough to help him to return to the WWE, again. Plus, it is also reported that he has started rigorous training sessions to make the comeback.

A recent promo from WWE.com might have just revealed the possibility of the fight. On the official website, John Cena is being featured in the middle which means he will be part of the main event of the night.

The reason why SportsKeeda.com has hinted that The Undertaker will be his opponent is due to John Cena taking a shot at the Deadman during his promo against Roman Reigns.

He mentioned Taker as “an old man with busted hip”. Plus, the No Mercy PPV vignette is ending with a gong similar to that of The Undertaker which is a hint of his potential return.

It is to be noted that John Cena was not supposed to feature at the Survivor Series PPV, earlier. His sudden insertion into the last dual brand PPV of the year supports the fact that he will be competing in a big match on that night.

Also, this is the particular event where The Phenome was born and so it is the most suitable place for him to come back for one last time against the franchise player of the company.