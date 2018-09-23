WWE announce huge title match for Monday Night Raw in Denver

Raw Denver will witness the tag team championship on the line as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are set to defend the crown against the Revival.

Here is the official statement posted on WWE.com,

"After earning a Raw Tag Title opportunity several weeks ago, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are ready to collect on what's owed them. Whether they will be able to topple the tough-as-nails tandem currently standing atop of the mountain remains to be seen.

"When all is said and done, will there be a championship revival for former NXT Tag Team titleholders Dawson & Wilder, or just another reckoning by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre?"

The team of Ziggler and McIntyre defeated the B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) three weeks ago to capture the titles. The pair successfully defended the title against B-Team the following week on Raw.

The heel team then successfully defended their titles at Hell in a Cell against The Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Ziggler and McIntyre earned the title opportunity as a resut of their attack on The Revival, who were scheduled for their Raw Tag Team Championship match against The B-Team. Hence, The Revival have been rewarded with the title shot on the next edition of Raw.

The champions may be scheduled for a title defence against Revival, but their rivalry with Shield members Rollins and Ambrose is yet to end. So the Shield duo could get invovled during the fight to demand another shot at the titles.

Other fights announced for the event in Denver is a one-on-one match featuring Bobby Lashley and Elias in a rematch from last week. Meanwhile, Brie Bella will take on Ruby Riott in singles match.