WWE announce November event for Saudi Arabia

The event is set to feature a Universal Championship Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, while there will also be a first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to decide the best in the world.

After the success of the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April this year, the WWE and Saudi Arabia are set for their second adventure and like last time where we saw a first-ever 50-man battle royal, we will see a unique World Cup like tournament this time around.

We expect superstars from both the shows to be part of this event and we also believe many titles will be defended during the event as well.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extend their invitation to the world to celebrate this signature event. This event is part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and broadcast info for the event will be disclosed soon along with the ticket availability.