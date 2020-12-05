WWE announces four new matches for TLC 2020 PPV event

A Tables, Ladders & Chairs match will go down at TLC where Roman Reigns is all set to defend his WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens.

As seen on SmackDown, Owens laid down a challenge to the Head of the Table during the opening segment of the show in the form of a Universal Title match. Reigns never addressed it directly. Later that night he teamed up with Jey Uso in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Otis.

The match ended in a Disqualification as Reigns, the illegal man applied and choked out Owens with the Guillotine Submission hold. Afterward, he attacked Owens with some chair shots for speaking against him and his family. Even Uso wasn’t spared after disobeying Reigns' instructions during the tag match.

The rivalry has been heating up between The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter which should have a solid culmination at WWE TLC 2020 where these two won’t be bound by any rules. This marks the third title defense for Roman Reigns since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 PPV. Previously, he had two successful defenses against Jey Uso at Clash Of Champions and Hell in a Cell.

WWE has also officially announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the WWE TLC. This is likely to be the only match of the night for Asuka as she isn’t currently involved in any singles feud.

So she is not defending her Raw Women's title at TLC that marks a three in a row in PPV events. It should be noted that the title shot was granted after Lana and Asuka won non-title matches on November 23 and November 30 against the champions. Both Asuka and Lana scored separate pinfall wins over the champions.

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has also been announced for TLC as these two are in the middle of a rivalry on Raw. This upcoming Monday night, Orton will visit Wyatt and Alexa Bliss while they present a new segment of the Firefly Funhouse.

It was during this announcement where WWE added that the two Superstars are looking forward to competing in a match at TLC. They also noted that the mind games between Wyatt and Orton will culminate at the pay-per-view event.

Lastly, the Smackdown Women’s Championship will also be defended at TLC when Sasha Banks puts her title on the line against Carmella. The two of them engaged in a War of Words session last night that ended with Banks voluntarily offering a title shot to the Untouchable gimmick holder. Mella didn’t respond to it but WWE.com later confirmed the match for the gimmick-based PPV.

WWE TLC 2020 edition will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Florida. The updated card for the show stands as follows:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton