WWE anti-Diva Paige opens up on controversial incidents in her life

Bengaluru, December 22: WWE's anti-Diva opens up on controversial incidents she had to go through while she was away from the company.

Paige's life is nothing less than a movie and quite rightfully it is now being converted into a Hollywood flick. For the most part of 2016 and 2017, she has been in the news for wrong reasons like suspensions, police charges, social media leaks etc. before finally returning to the WWE.

In a recent podcast Chasing Glory hosted by former WWE employee, Lilian Garcia, Paige opened up on a lot of topics including the controversial stories.

Firstly, the anti-Diva thanked all the fans and the officials who helped her make a return. They always gave her strength and kept her motivated via numerous inspirational posts on the social media.

Due to all the drama in her life, she missed the glory days of performing as a champion in the company and was ousted from the Total Divas TV show for which she was totally upset about.

In 2015, the youngest Divas champion Paige was a cast on the show for the very first time and went on to become one of the most popular names in the women's division. But, as she stayed away from WWE, she was forced to leave this one too.

This is the show where the British superstar first revealed that she had a baby as a teenager. In the interview, she added that she was 17 or 18 when this happened and she had an abortion.

The issue was resolved but due to the operation, she can never be a mother. It makes her sad to think about it but she plans to adopt a baby at a certain point in time. This incident including the media scandal made the controversial figure realize how many mistakes she had done in the past. So, if she ever makes a comeback to Total Divas, we will see a mature side of her.

Paige also discussed about the controversial suspension last year. It started rumors that she might have been banned for drug abuse. As per her words, the neck injury forced her to take the pills and she took full responsibility for the second suspension. These were her clarifying words,

“I was in so much pain from my neck. I was just like, 'This is fine. One more will be absolutely fine. I can do this. I’m not addicted to this pill.’ Which I’m not, because I completely stopped after I got humiliated online for that kind of stuff. But I made the dumb mistake, and it’s not even good. I didn’t even enjoy doing it.”