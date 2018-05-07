WWE Backlash 2018 results with video highlights

Here are the results from Backlash 2018:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

This match kicked off the Backlash PPV which went back and forth. The former champion connected with not one but two skull-crushing-finale on the current title holder and also tried to capitalize with the figure four leglock. But, ultimately, Rollins prevailed after connecting with Curb Stomp to pick up the win.

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Little Miss Bliss tried to pick up early momentum in this match at Backlash with a dropkick. Later, the fight continued outside the ring and Bliss connected with her pendant DDT on the steel steps. But, she failed to get the pinfall. Later, Jax hit back with a sudden Samoan Drop to win the match and retain her title.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

The match began with early shenanigans from Carmella. Charlotte Flair gave it back to her opponent with her Flair struts and chops and even caught Mella with a spear out of nowhere. But, Carmella came back locking in her Code of Silence move. Charlotte fought out of and tried to deliver a moonsault, which she missed and hurt her knees. The champion hurt the knee with a kick and rolled her up to retain the title at Backlash.

WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton tried to pick up early momentum by hitting an RKO on Hardy which was avoided by Jeff. Later, the Apex Predator connected with his powerslam and followed it up with the pendant DDT off the middle rope. When it looked like The Viper was set for an easy win, Hardy countered with a Twist of Fate and hit the Swanton Bomb to retain his championship at Backlash.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Daniel Bryan was on a roll in this match and targetted the surgically repaired knee of Big Cass. The big man came back after slamming Bryan hard onto the mat. He tried to deliver some clotheslines to his opponent but instead ate a kick to the head. Bryan then locked in the YES lock to make Cass tap out. After the match, Cass attacked Bryan from behind. A big boot laid down Bryan inside the ring.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Needless to say, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley dominated the entire matchup before finishing it off in style. But, there was miscommunication between Owens and Zayn. The latter one tried to escape the contest while Owens dragged him back in. Strowman delivered a running powerslam to Owens to pick up the pinfall. After the match, Strowman grabbed both Owens and Zayn to hit a couple of powerslams.

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns faced the early wrath of Samoa Joe who put the Big Dog through the announce table. He continued to punish Reigns outside the ring until he came back with a superman punch. A spear was delivered, too, but Joe put his legs on the rope to avoid the pinfall. But, later while going for the Muscle Buster Joe digested another huge spear from Reigns who won the match at Backlash.

No Disqualification Match For The WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

After a vicious brawl between these two, AJ Styles was left busted open with a chair shot from Nakamura. The champion was still able to deliver his pendant moves like the forearm, Pele Kick, and the Calf Crusher. But, Nakamura came back into the contest with a low blow. Styles gave it back to him. Afterward, both men hit low blow kicks on each other. They were unable to respond to the referee’s 10 counts as the match was counted out. Eventually AJ retained his WWE Championship as a result of this.