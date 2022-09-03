WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Spoiler on Main Event outcome including possible return

WWE
Clash
at
the
Castle
2022
main
event
poster
(Image
courtesy
Twitter)
Wait
of
three
decades
for
the
UK
fanbase
of
WWE
will
be
over
after
just
a
few
hours
as
the
company
is
all
set
to
present
a
huge
Stadium
Show
in
Cardiff,
Wales
in
the
form
of
Clash
at
the
Castle
2022.
The
WWE
Network
Specials
will
have
a
much-anticipated
Main
Event
where
Drew
McIntyre
will
challenge
Roman
Reigns
for
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship.
Fresh
off
from
a
championship
celebration
for
his
two-year-long
title
reign,
The
Head
of
the
Table
is
poised
to
stretch
it
further
as
much
as
possible
but
it’s
very
likely
that
The
Scottish
Warrior
is
more
than
ready
to
take
the
title
away
from
him.
Betting
odds
are
still
slightly
favoring
Roman
Reigns
to
retain
his
title,
making
the
fans
think
that
the
undisputed
champion
tag
will
still
be
intact
with
him
following
Clash
at
the
Castle.
But
according
to
WrestleVotes,
there’s
a
pretty
good
chance
that
McIntyre
will
end
up
dethroning
Reigns
from
this
historic
title
reign.
After
all,
the
challenger’s
been
built
as
the
top-most
babyface
of
the
Smackdown
roster
for
a
reason.
Here’s
more
from
the
source,
“For
the
first
time
in
a
long
time,
there
has
been
some
discussions
creatively
regarding
Roman
Reigns
dropping
the
title(s).
I’m
hearing
multiple
ideas
have
intrigued
those
making
the
final
call
come
Saturday
in
Cardiff.
Should
be
an
interesting
week
ahead…”
To
make
things
even
more
interesting,
interferences
are
also
expected
during
this
championship
bout.
Undefeated
Boxing
Heavyweight
Champion
and
also
a
UK-native
Tyson
Fury
will
be
ringside
for
this
match
who
already
has
a
beef
with
McIntyre.
Besides,
Dr.
Chris
Featherstone
claimed
on
his
Pancakes
&
Powerslams
Podcast
that
the
current
plan
calls
for
Bray
Wyatt
to
return
at
Clash
at
the
Castle
2022
and
make
an
immediate
impact.
It
was
noted
by
the
source
that
the
former
Universal
Champion
is
slated
to
do
something
via
which
he
will
start
regularly
featuring
in
the
main
event
picture,
moving
forward.
That
being
said,
it’s
assumed
that
Wyatt’s
return
will
affect
the
main
event
match.
The
2022
WWE
Clash
at
the
Castle
takes
place
at
the
Principality
Stadium
in
Cardiff,
Wales.
During
this
week’s
taped
edition
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown,
no
new
matches
have
been
added
to
the
existing
card
that’s
given
below,
–
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
Match:
Roman
Reigns
(c)
vs.
Drew
McIntyre
–
Intercontinental
Championship
Match:
Gunther
(c)
vs.
Sheamus
–
SmackDown
Women’s
Championship
Match:
Liv
Morgan
(c)
vs.
Shayna
Baszler
–
Seth
Rollins
vs.
Riddle
–
Edge
&
Rey
Mysterio
vs.
Judgment
Day
(Finn
Balor
and
Damian
Priest)
–
Bayley,
IYO
SKY,
and
Dakota
Kai
vs.
RAW
Women’s
Champion
Bianca
Belair,
Asuka,
and
Alexa
Bliss