WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Undefeated World Champion to appear in historic UK event

As per confirmations received from Undefeated Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, he will be at ringside for the show. He will specifically be watching the marquee match of the evening - Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE's official Twitter account has uploaded a video of Tyson Fury, where the mainstream sports icon was found commenting about his attendance at the mega event in his home country.

"I will be sat ringside live and exclusive, to watch this great event."

GiveMeSport was the first outlet to indicate that Fury is expected to be in attendance for Clash at the Castle. Via the following update, they also suggested that he won't get physical during his appearance.

"The decision to keep Tyson away from the ring is likely due to the fact he doesn't want to risk picking up an injury ahead of a potential return to Boxing over the coming months."

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

At one point, there were rumours that WWE was planning Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury at a UK PPV originally set to happen in 2020, but that match and the pay-per-view itself got nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Fury announcing retirement from boxing competition in recent times, there are chances that he will come back to WWE for more in-ring competition. Hence, his impending match against McIntyre could still happen, down the road at another major event.

To date, The Gypsy King has wrestled only one match in WWE, so far. He defeated Braun Strowman via count-out at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Now that he will be resurfacing on TV, speculations have begun whether WWE has any future plans with him in wresting capacity.

Tyson Fury is considered to be one of the best professional boxers in the world if not the best and his appearance will garner tons of attention for the WWE. Time will tell whether he plays a key role in the main event match for the UK event.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 takes place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Currently, the match card for the premium live event stands as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

- Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

- Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

- Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss