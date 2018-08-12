WWE confirms huge Super-Show-Down match for John Cena

Already one of the main event matches has been declared to sell out the show. It will be The Undertaker going one-on-one against Triple H for one last time. Apart from these two, multiple part-timers will be returning to in-ring competition. Names like Shawn Michaele, Kurt Angle, and John Cena are being advertised too.

The latest updates have confirmed John Cena's opponent for this Australia show. He will take on against Kevin Owens from the WWE Raw roster. WWE Australia broke the news on their social media handle to give a boost to ticket selling for the event. It's worth to note that WWE was forced to reveal the match after news got leaked on the internet.

Quite often, these kinds of advertisements turn out to be true most of the times in order to hype up a particular show. This one would be no different as John Cena is out of the picture. He will return for a one-off night to fight against the 'Prizefighter'. The scenario will be similar to that of the Undertaker-Triple H match where storyline involvement is the least.

Nevertheless, the match between John Cena and Kevin Owens should be a slobber knocker especially given with their history in the past. The former NXT Champion arrived on the main roster challenging John Cena in a US Open Challenge match. He shocked everybody by defeating the 16-time world champion in his first match via clean pinfall.

Later, these two went on to deliver classic matches throughout the summer of 2015. Kevin Owens proved his potential by going toe-to-toe with the franchise player of the company. WWE Universe will be pleased to see the reincarnation of the rivalry between these two. Who knows whether Owens would have the MITB briefcase or the Universal Championship around his waist by the time the show happens.

WWE might also get success in creating new record at WWE Super Show Down. They are out to sell out an over 100000-seater arena. The previous record of most attendance is still in the grabs of AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas for Wrestlemania 32 where the figure was 101632. Well, the one-of-a-kind upcoming show is no less than a Wrestlemania and eyes to overcome the previous attendance record.