WWE confirms John Cena vs The Fiend & Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36

They have now booked him for the next title defense that will go down at the grandest stage of them all. That’s not all as the company has also booked the returning franchise player in a mouth-watering bout.

As per the fallouts from last night’s Smackdown, Goldberg will now face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 36. The latest blue brand episode on FOX opened with the new champ addressing the crowd and asking who could be next in line to challenge him after his shocking victory against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night.

Roman Reigns showed up to confront him to give the shortest message saying “I’m Next” hinting that he is the first one in line to reserve the challenger’s spot.

Sooner, WWE took their social media handles to confirm this dream bout where the current cornerstone of the company takes on the former WCW legend.

Later, WWE.com also made the 'spear vs. spear’ contest official with the following updates, “At WrestleMania, it will be the ultimate battle of Spears as the two-time Universal Champion Goldberg will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns. Always ready for a fight, Roman Reigns boldly emerged to answer Goldberg’s challenge head-on, setting the stage for a major showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“There is no better place for an epic clash between Goldberg and Reigns than on The Showcase of the Immortals. Don’t miss WrestleMania 36, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, April 5, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.”

Later the night on Smackdown, John Cena had a sweet homecoming in Boston, Massachusetts to make a surprising confession. The 16-time world champion wished to skip WrestleMania 36, this year because WrestleMania spots are 'earned, not given.’ Fans booed this decision loudly as he decided to leave the ring taking a bow to them.

But his exit was prohibited by the former Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt who came out, standing behind Cena, on the ramp. He pointed to the WrestleMania 36 sign hanging high above the TD Garden arena signaling for a showdown at the 'show of shows.’ The multi-time Wrestlemania main-eventer thus agreed to have another match at the biggest stage by nodding his head as WWE.com confirmed their clash.

“The Fiend" Bray Wyatt emerged on the ramp and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, setting up the ultimate battle of good vs. evil at The Show of Shows. Save a single loss to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown, the monstrous competitor has been virtually unstoppable against some of the best WWE has to offer. But does he have what it takes to take down the likes of John Cena?”

WrestleMania 36 emanates from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt