WWE Day 1: Fatal-4-Way and new Title Match announced for the PPV

Bobby Lashley opened this week’s Raw with the demand of getting added to the title match at WWE Day 1.

WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that if he could beat Owens, Rollins, and Big E in three separate singles matches, then he would be added to the already announced Triple Threat to make it a Fatal-4-Way.

Then Lashley first defeated Kevin Owens via submission. The Prizefighter quickly submitted to The Hurt Lock to avoid any sort of injury ahead of Day 1. Later on, Rollins defeated Lashley in the second match with Owens intentionally attacking Rollins for the disqualification.

The match was then re-started under No-DQ rules but Lashley hit a quick spear for the win. Then in the main event bout, Lashley defeated Big E in another No-DQ bout. E and Lashley fought off Owens and Rollins for a clean finish to the match.

But MVP hit E on the knees with his stick allowing Lashley to connect with a spear for the pin to win and thus earn a right to be added to the title bout. It should be noted that the originally announced WWE Title bout was Rollins vs. E for Day 1.

Owens defeated Big E via DQ in a non-title match on the November 29 RAW, after an unwanted interference from Rollins. Due to the stipulation, Owens got added to the title match to make a triple threat. Then Lashey attacked E, Owens and Rollins, last week and made his way to the title picture ahead of Day 1.

Speaking of the PPV event, the RAW Women’s Title rematch is now set between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

The two current rivals traded verbal shots on Raw. While Lynch bragged about last week’s successful title defense over Morgan, the latter pointed out how Becky used a handful of tights to cheat her way to the victory.

Liv then challenged Becky to a rematch at WWE Day 1, causing a brawl. Lynch got the upper-hand as she used the steel ring steps to smash Liv’s elbow. As the officials tended to Liv, Lynch apparently accepted the challenge for another title match.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place, Saturday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The updated card following this week’s Raw goes as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal-4-way for the WWE Title: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Lashley vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz