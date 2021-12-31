WWE Day 1 pay-per-view full match card with predictions

The company intends to bring the very best for their fans on the show as they'll present the biggest main event possible from the current roster. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Brock Lesnar in a rematch in the headliner of the show.

Apart from this one, the WWE Title, Raw Women’s Title, and both Raw-Smackdown Tag Team Titles will also be on the line. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be in action against another veteran superstar The Miz, in one of the major attractions of the night.

WWE Day 1 streams live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else at 8 PM ET/4 PM PT from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the match card of the pay-per-view alongside predictions.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

With Roman Reigns ruling the roost of the Smackdown roster, it’s hard for WWE to position another protected superstar in Drew McIntyre.

Hence after moving to Friday nights, The Scottish Warrior has been injected into a filler feud against the two clown heels, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Now at Day 1, McIntyre will face Moss in a one-on-one affair in what marks PPV debut for the latter name.

Prediction: Nothing much really is at stake in this match which doesn’t even have a PPV implication attached to it. McIntyre will definitely turn Moss’ grin upside down with a Claymore Kick to which WWE can plugin, to a great start by the top superstar for 2022.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

The Street Profits are always up for the smoke and they will get a chance to prove their worth against the reigning Raw tag team champions at Day 1.

Dawkins and Ford earned the rights to challenge Orton and Riddle after prevailing over Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the finals of the prestigious RK-Bro-nament, this past Monday night.

With two babyface names going head-to-head in a potential solid encounter, the question is whether WWE is willing to take the titles away from team RK-Bro who’s been the face of the tag team division since this year’s summer.

Prediction: Considering the future, it’s high time that The Profits should pick up the tag team titles and have a lengthy run with it to solidify their strong status.

But given, Team RK-Bro’s popularity and merch-moving ability, they might just be allowed to continue with the run especially since Wrestlemania season is just around the corner.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods)

Two of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history will meet, once again at WWE Day 1 with the blue brand tag team gold being on the line.

As much as The New Day taking on The Usos is a treat for the WWE Universe, it’s also high time for the company to offer something fresh for the fans.

The Usos are in the midst of their fifth SmackDown Tag Team Title reign which may have been the most dominant with their Tribal Chief always backing them up. But now that Paul Heyman has been disbanded from the group, it may be a suitable situation for them to drop the belt to another top team.

Prediction: The Bloodline has had a solid grip on the Tag Team Titles since this past summer and if anyone from the present roster can take away the belts, it’s The New Day. An eighth run with the tag title is also deserving for Xavier Woods who won the 2021 edition of the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Except for The Miz and Maryse, Edge’s return to Raw was a welcome sight for the entire WWE Universe. Fresh off his appearance on “Dancing with the Stars,” The A-Lister and his Mrs. weren’t happy about not getting the promotion like the Rated-R Superstar.

So, they decided to pick a bone with the eleven-time world champion and also upstaged him for a couple of weeks. In return, their wedding ceremony was drenched with an infamous brood bath.

Prediction: Edge’s insertion on Raw during Draft was meant to come up with some fresh feuds and it begins with the program against The Miz. The two-most decorated Superstars in WWE history are likely to deliver a classic with Edge being the expected winner. We also expect a sudden return from Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (Edge’s wife) to prohibit ringside shenanigans by Maryse.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch has always remained one step ahead of her competitors since returning at SummerSlam. After shaking things up on Smackdown, she’s currently leading the Raw female roster with the title but Liv Morgan obviously has problems with her leadership.

This led to this entertaining rivalry on the red brand for the past few weeks. Lynch had already cheated on her way to retain and she might just continue to do so at WWE Day 1.

Prediction: Morgan has proved that she's unwilling to back down from her dreams of capturing a title in the WWE but she is yet to master the battle against Becky, a woman who is hell-bent on maintaining her spot on top of the WWE mountain. That being said, Big Time Becks is still the favorite to retain and continue with her title reign.

WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley (Fatal 4-Way Match)

Following two consecutive changes in the lineup, Big E will finally defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens ad Bobby Lashley in a Fatal-4-Way match.

Needless to say, that this appears to be the most difficult title defense for the reigning champion after winning the belt back in September. Capitalizing on a No-DQ environment, these four veterans are slated to deliver the show-stealer for the WWE Day 1 night.

Prediction: With odds highly stacked against him, Big E gets the opportunity to prove himself a strong champion via successful title defense. The Fatal-4-Way capacity will also ensure that Seth Rollins (the original challenger for the WWE title) remains unpinned and henceforth, the E vs. Rollins feud continues in early 2022.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The highly anticipated rematch for the Universal Title comes early at WWE Day 1 instead of Royal Rumble as Roman Reigns defends against his bitter rival, Brock Lesnar.

After getting scr**ed by Paul Heyman and The Usos during their epic showdown in Saudi Arabia, The Beast was looking forward to this rematch. Plus, with Heyman getting fired by Reigns, it appears that Lesnar has the best opportunity to dethrone the Head of the Table from his lengthy title reign.

Prediction: However, reports suggest that Lesnar vs. Reigns is slated to be the headliner of Wrestlemania 37 with the latter entering the AT&T Stadium in April as still the champion. Hence, Heyman’s firing on Smackdown could just appear to be a ruse costing Lesnar his title match, yet again.