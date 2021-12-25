WWE Day 1 Title match announced; Roman Reigns achieves new milestone

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Dec 25: WWE Intercontinental Championship match has been announced for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.



Last night’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX witnessed Sami Zayn winning a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new number-one contender to the IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.



The participants of the matches were Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel and Humberto.



Zayn last eliminated Ricochet to win the Gauntlet. That was also the only elimination he had since he was the final entrant of that match. Following that win of Zayn, Zayn vs. Nakamura was added to the upcoming PPV event.





The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The updated card of the night stands as follows:WWE Universal Title MatchBrock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)Fatal 4 Way for the WWE TitleBobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)RAW Women’s Title MatchLiv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)WWE Intercontinental Title MatchSami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)SmackDown Tag Team Titles MatchThe New Day vs. The Usos (c)WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The MizDrew McIntyre vs. Madcap MossRappers The Migos will make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song of WWE Day 1Roman Reigns will feature in the main event of the PPV, was absent from this week’s Smackdown. In the meantime, he has achieved another milestone now which proves how popular of a professional wrestler he’s become, worldwide.According to the reports of LoveUX (a digital growth agency), The Tribal Chief of the WWE gained 1.65 million followers on Instagram in 2021, which is more than any other Superstar in Pro-Wrestling for this year. Currently, he has a total of 5.6 million followers on the social media platform.Eva Marie, the recently released WWE Superstar from Raw stands at the number-two spot in terms of gaining the most followers in 2021 with the number being 584,768. Number 3 in this list is Bianca Belair, who gained 542,685 followers this year.WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is touted to be the number-one Superstar in Professional Wrestling of this time who’s not been pinned or submitted in over 2 years. He’s 10-0 in his PPV matches of 2021 who’s also closing in, to becoming the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all-time within a few days.