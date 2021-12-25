WWE Day 1 Title match announced; Roman Reigns achieves new milestone

lekhaka-Arindam pal
Bengaluru,
Dec
25:
WWE
Intercontinental
Championship
match
has
been
announced
for
the
inaugural
WWE
Day
1
pay-per-view.
Last
night’s
Christmas
Eve
edition
of
SmackDown
on
FOX
witnessed
Sami
Zayn
winning
a
12
Days
of
Christmas
Gauntlet
Match
to
become
the
new
number-one
contender
to
the
IC
Champion
Shinsuke
Nakamura.
The
participants
of
the
matches
were
Ricochet,
Sami
Zayn,
Drew
Gulak,
Mansoor,
Erik,
Ivar,
Shanky,
Jinder
Mahal,
Sheamus,
Cesaro,
Angel
and
Humberto.
Zayn
last
eliminated
Ricochet
to
win
the
Gauntlet.
That
was
also
the
only
elimination
he
had
since
he
was
the
final
entrant
of
that
match.
Following
that
win
of
Zayn,
Zayn
vs.
Nakamura
was
added
to
the
upcoming
PPV
event.
The
first-ever
WWE
Day
1
pay-per-view
will
take
place
on
New
Year’s
Day,
Saturday,
January
1
at
the
State
Farm
Arena
in
Atlanta,
Georgia.
The
updated
card
of
the
night
stands
as
follows:
WWE
Universal
Title
Match
Brock
Lesnar
vs.
Roman
Reigns
(c)
Fatal
4
Way
for
the
WWE
Title
Bobby
Lashley
vs.
Seth
Rollins
vs.
Kevin
Owens
vs.
Big
E
(c)
RAW
Women’s
Title
Match
Liv
Morgan
vs.
Becky
Lynch
(c)
WWE
Intercontinental
Title
Match
Sami
Zayn
vs.
Shinsuke
Nakamura
(c)
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Titles
Match
The
New
Day
vs.
The
Usos
(c)
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge
vs.
The
Miz
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Madcap
Moss
Rappers
The
Migos
will
make
a
special
appearance
as
their
“Straightenin”
single
is
the
official
theme
song
of
WWE
Day
1
Roman
Reigns
will
feature
in
the
main
event
of
the
PPV,
was
absent
from
this
week’s
Smackdown.
In
the
meantime,
he
has
achieved
another
milestone
now
which
proves
how
popular
of
a
professional
wrestler
he’s
become,
worldwide.
According
to
the
reports
of
LoveUX
(a
digital
growth
agency),
The
Tribal
Chief
of
the
WWE
gained
1.65
million
followers
on
Instagram
in
2021,
which
is
more
than
any
other
Superstar
in
Pro-Wrestling
for
this
year.
Currently,
he
has
a
total
of
5.6
million
followers
on
the
social
media
platform.
Eva
Marie,
the
recently
released
WWE
Superstar
from
Raw
stands
at
the
number-two
spot
in
terms
of
gaining
the
most
followers
in
2021
with
the
number
being
584,768.
Number
3
in
this
list
is
Bianca
Belair,
who
gained
542,685
followers
this
year.
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
is
touted
to
be
the
number-one
Superstar
in
Professional
Wrestling
of
this
time
who’s
not
been
pinned
or
submitted
in
over
2
years.
He’s
10-0
in
his
PPV
matches
of
2021
who’s
also
closing
in,
to
becoming
the
longest-reigning
Universal
Champion
of
all-time
within
a
few
days.
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 13:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 25, 2021