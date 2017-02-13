WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 fallout and twitter reactions: February 12

Arizona, Feb 13: The audience was too happy to see Bray Wyatt finally becoming the WWE champion in his four-year career in the WWE.
This was his first singles championship on the main roster. He will be heading into Wrestlemania against Randy Orton, most likely. This set up a much-anticipated match between these two Wyatt family members.
Furthermore, Naomi became women's champion for the very first time in her career. This was something much unexpected as her career is now soaring high onto a completely different level.
Once the main show was over, the glowing one was captured doing a photo shoot with her newly won championship belt. He was further congratulated by her husband, Jimmy Uso for the accomplishment.
Furthermore, she was present on the Talking Smack show who urged to the Smackdown General Manager so that he arranges the rematch for Alexa Bliss as early as possible so that she still continues in her pick-form.
#SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE wants to make sure @AlexaBliss_WWE is in peak form for their rematch! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/YSzFOcjMxn— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
The tag team champions were also present on the show who talked about their dream tag team main event at Wrestlemania.
The veteran Mickie James was also present on the show who said that she has a big problem with the newer generation of the WWE except for Alexa Bliss.
.@MickieJames has a BIG problem with the newest generation of female @WWE Superstars... except @AlexaBliss_WWE, of course! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/pDQpv7ZQnS— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
Here's the twitter reaction from last night's Elimination Chamber:
So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017
Watching someone's dreams come true never ceases to inspire me. Tonight we saw it twice. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GM6WI2g0Rh— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) February 13, 2017
Take a look into your future, @WWEBrayWyatt!!— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 13, 2017
Congratulations to the NEW @WWE Champion!! #EliminationChamber #WWEChamber @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/OyFQjNLNKP
This #WWEChamber Elimination Chamber match has me on the edge of my seat 😳😬😇 #WWE— Dasha Fuentes (@DashaFuentesWWE) February 13, 2017
Congratulations @NaomiWWE !! You're gonna make one helluva champion #WWEChamber #glowfire pic.twitter.com/hHNoEYwJS5— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 13, 2017
.@NaomiWWE was a part of the original @WWENXT ... and now she's brought HER glow to the #SDLive Women's Championship. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OpMStdWcpB— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
#FeelTheGlow!— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 13, 2017
New @NaomiWWE tee now available at #WWEShop.https://t.co/eVlrPUMcwa#WWE #WWEChamber #Naomi pic.twitter.com/pezKud3w2F
#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/BnMCR1iI3q— Dorian Arnold (@CLEGhetchet) February 13, 2017
MICKIE KICK!!! @MickieJames #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PvLHdALq7V— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) February 13, 2017
