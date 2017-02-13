WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 fallout and twitter reactions: February 12

Furthermore, Naomi became women's champion for the very first time in her career. This was something much unexpected as her career is now soaring high onto a completely different level.

Once the main show was over, the glowing one was captured doing a photo shoot with her newly won championship belt. He was further congratulated by her husband, Jimmy Uso for the accomplishment.

Furthermore, she was present on the Talking Smack show who urged to the Smackdown General Manager so that he arranges the rematch for Alexa Bliss as early as possible so that she still continues in her pick-form.

The tag team champions were also present on the show who talked about their dream tag team main event at Wrestlemania.

The veteran Mickie James was also present on the show who said that she has a big problem with the newer generation of the WWE except for Alexa Bliss.

Here's the twitter reaction from last night's Elimination Chamber:

So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017

Watching someone's dreams come true never ceases to inspire me. Tonight we saw it twice. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GM6WI2g0Rh — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) February 13, 2017

This #WWEChamber Elimination Chamber match has me on the edge of my seat 😳😬😇 #WWE — Dasha Fuentes (@DashaFuentesWWE) February 13, 2017

