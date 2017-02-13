English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 fallout and twitter reactions: February 12

By Staff

Arizona, Feb 13: The audience was too happy to see Bray Wyatt finally becoming the WWE champion in his four-year career in the WWE.

This was his first singles championship on the main roster. He will be heading into Wrestlemania against Randy Orton, most likely. This set up a much-anticipated match between these two Wyatt family members.

Naomi (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
Naomi (Image courtesy: wwe.com)

Furthermore, Naomi became women's champion for the very first time in her career. This was something much unexpected as her career is now soaring high onto a completely different level.

Once the main show was over, the glowing one was captured doing a photo shoot with her newly won championship belt. He was further congratulated by her husband, Jimmy Uso for the accomplishment.

Furthermore, she was present on the Talking Smack show who urged to the Smackdown General Manager so that he arranges the rematch for Alexa Bliss as early as possible so that she still continues in her pick-form.

The tag team champions were also present on the show who talked about their dream tag team main event at Wrestlemania.

The veteran Mickie James was also present on the show who said that she has a big problem with the newer generation of the WWE except for Alexa Bliss.

Here's the twitter reaction from last night's Elimination Chamber:

OneIndia News

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India's possible playing XI in Chennai
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Monday, February 13, 2017, 12:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2017

Latest Videos

+ More