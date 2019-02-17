WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 predictions: Two titles to change hands

Cruiserweight Championship – Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Tozawa

205's Buddy Murphy has huge potential and could one day become the World Champion if he moves to the main roster. But, his transition to Raw and Smackdown could take a little longer. So, there is no point for the creative to have him losing Akira Tozawa. Buddy Murphy is expected to retain the title.

Prediction: Buddy Murphy wins

No Disqualification Match: Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

This is one of the most abrupt matches in the pay-per-view, even though the storyline has run for so many months now. Braun Strowman, who was the title favourite, suddenly went out of the scene thanks to an elbow injury which needed surgery to fix. And the injury as per kayfabe was caused by Baron Corbin and his band which included Drew Mcintyre, who could interfere in vain leading up to Strowman vs McIntyre match at Wrestlemania. Watch out for Strowman's ally Kurt Angle also during this matchup as Angle vs Corbin could also be in a future card. With outside interference and the match being NO DQ affair, the result could swing in Braun Strowman's favour this time.

Prediction: Braun Stowman wins

Smackdown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos

Although The Miz and Shane McMahon are enjoying their time as a team and as champions, one can sense that the pair are destined to turn on each other soon for an encounter at Wrestlemania. And losing the tag titles could just be the spark needed for the ‘Best in the World' to start a bitter feud, which could set the stage for a battle at the Grandest Stage of them All. However, the match is in doubt with the news that Jimmy Uso was arrested, but if it happens, The Usos will win the title.

Prediction: Usos win

Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott

This match has only been included to highlight Ronda Rousey, who is scheduled to meet Charlotte Flair (Becky Lynch or both of them) at the Wrestlemania event. So, there is no way Rousey will drop the title right now as she is destined to headline Wrestlemania. Even a possible intervention from Charlotte could make sure the Rosuey is still the champion. Same could also be said of Lynch, who will want to herself back in the mix. So, the outcome of the match is even if Ruby Riott wins the match, she will via DQ, but Ronda Rousey will surely retain the title.

Prediction: Rosuey wins via DQ

Intercontinental Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor

Vince McMahon is right now on a mission to safe guard his stars after links with AEW, according to recent rumours. So, Finn Balor could be the first benefit from this saga as the Chairman of the Board, is set to hand him the Intercontinental Championship title to stay on at the WWE.

Prediction: Finn Balor wins

"Best friends" is NOT a term the #IICONICS throw around lightly - and their bond is exactly what they think will make them the first-ever @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at #WWEChamber. pic.twitter.com/cURxnMHyFp — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2019

Women’s Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber)

This is perhaps the most unpredictable match of the card as this is an inaugural championship match. So either one of the six teams involved could be crowned winners. But, if creative want strong champions, they could either hand it to Raw's Sasha Banks & Bayley, who are veterans in the current roster. Nia Jax and Tamina, who are being viewed as the possible pioneers for the start of intergender wrestling, could also be given the titles to build their stature. Anybody can win the titles, but the top brass could just hand the tile to the team which has forever worked as a team in The IIconics.

Prediction: The Iiconis or Bayley and Sasha Banks win

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber)

There are no spoilers for this contest at this point as there is no potential challenger for Daniel Bryan at the Wrestlemania. AJ Styles seems to be the most obvious choice but the two have already battled for way too long. Samoa Joe is another contender but WWE has never liked a heel vs heel combo, and might not go for it at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Same could be said of Randy Orton, but the Viper could also use the AEW card in his favour to claim gold.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan wins