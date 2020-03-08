WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Match card, predictions, when and where to watch

Intercontinental Title Match: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)

The Intercontinental Championship match has been booked in a way so to showcase the inhuman persona that Braun Strowman plays, on-screen. Insurmountable odds are standing in his path as he looks forward to retaining the title. But that apparently would be possible to solidify his Monster among Men persona. It is needed as Strowman is slated to face the likes of Sheamus or Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36.

Prediction - Braun Strowman defies all the odds to put away three opponents at the same time and continue his title reign until at least WrestleMania 36.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)

Street Profits winning the Raw tag team titles on this past episode of Monday Night Raw waa a fresh booking ahead of WrestleMania. The decision should not be reversed by any means or else momentums for the next top tag team of the WWE would be stopped abruptly. Thus, we expect to see Dawkins and Ford continuing their reign at Elimination Chamber. AOP will be there to play possum for Rollins' opponents which ensures Kevin Owens will be there to play the neutralizer's sole.

Prediction - Kevin Owens should cost Rollins and Murphy their opportunity. Thus, the seeds of a huge singles contest between Owens and Rollins would be planted at Elimination Chamber.

United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Andrade's title reign fell short as he could barely defend it on TV, regularly. The 30-day suspension has definitely created some uncertainties around the champion which may appear to be a key reason to take the title away from him. Humberto Carrillo is being touted as the next top babyface superstar belonging to the Latin American fanbase. So this could be the rightmost time to put the US title on him so to establish him as Mysterio's WWE successor.

Prediction - Andrade may just put over Humberto Carrillo at Elimination Chamber and help him become the new champion of the mid-card title picture.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

It's sad seeing Daniel Bryan not getting any significant storyline on SmackDown following his shortcoming at Royal Rumble 2020 against the Fiend Bray Wyatt. This matchup against Gulak was inserted into Elimination Chamber just to fill up the card. But the positive thing is that a young talent like Gulak gets to share the ring with a veteran like Bryan. These two technical wrestlers could produce a show-stealer from Gulak's hometown of Philadelphia. But in the end, Bryan should have the last laugh as he would move to the Intercontinental Title picture for WrestleMania 36.

Prediction - Drew Gulak may try to put up the match of his life against the submission specialist. But with WrestleMania right around the corner, he won't be able to overcome Daniel Bryan who must be booked in a significant match on the grandest stage.

No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

As noted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw by Styles, he is on a 'collision course' with The Undertaker as WrestleMania 36 looms in. Heading into the biggest show, the Phenomenal One had to look stronger and unfortunately, Aleister Black is being fed to him. It's a No Disqualification match anyway which would allow the OCs to get involved without a hesitation ensuring Styles' win with the minimum efforts.

Prediction - AJ picks up an easy win over Black at Elimination Chamber via help from Gallows and Anderson to get himself ready to face the Deadman at the 'holy playground' of WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

As per the storyline, The Miz and John Morrison's title reign is in sheer jeopardy as they are defending the titles inside the Elimination Chamber structure. But it's been a brilliant creative way in upping their heel status when they overcome the odds and come out on top. Within just ten days of capturing the belts at Super ShowDown, these two should have a successful title defense and have an impact on the SmackDown tag team division. Heavy Machinery could throw a tough challenge but we don't see them overcoming the mean tactics of the veteran champs.

Prediction - Momentums for Miz and Morrison should continue en route to WrestleMania 36 as they convert the obstacle of an Elimination Chamber defense to a bigger success by title retention.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to earn the right to face RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36.

While this match has all the ingredients to be a slobberknocker, the biggest problem is the predicted outcome. Almost everyone is sure about Shayna Baszler challenging Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 since the day the former NXT Women's Champion debuted on Raw. So the raucous Philly crowd may end up giving negative reactions to the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2020. Apart from this fact, the contest will be a physical one with tensions running high around the female superstars from the red brand.

Prediction - The perfect marquee match on the occasion of Intercontinental Women's Day should end with 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler winning the Elimination Chamber bout and thereby confirming a WrestleMania showdown against The Man.