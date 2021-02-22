WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: McIntyre comes through chamber unscathed, but event ends in surprise

While Daniel Bryan won the Blue brand's chamber match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns in a singles match, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title in the Red brand's chamber match. However, the Scottish Psychpath was in for a surprise after the match.

Elimination Chamber 2021 closed with a shocker as The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre.

After McIntyre won his scheduled match, beating five other former champions - Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston - inside the steel structure, Bobby Lashley ambushed the champion, destroying him outside the ring and then putting him in the Hurt Lock.

Later, Miz's music played and he ran into the ring to take advantage of a hurt champion and officially cashed in his MITB contract. So, the referee acknowledged and got the contest underway and Miz got a two count straightaway following a DDT, but got the win following a Skull Crushing Finale.

The PPV also saw The Miz's partner John Morrison earn a shot at the US title, but he failed in the triple threat match later that night as Riddle won the belt.

Meanwhile, first chamber match winner Bryan also was defeated by Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the bout for SmackDown's prime title. During the show, Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 37 was also revealed as Royal Rumble winner Edge chose the Blue brand champ.

Also on the main show of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to successfully defend the Women's Tag Team Titles.

As far as the WWE Championship scenario goes, McIntyre will be crowned the champion once again before WrestleMania 37 either at the next PPV event in Fastlane or any of the Raw shows as Vince McMahon has high hopes in the Scott and he also is a better main event pull these days.

So, the future angle of the WWE Championship will be revealed tonight on Monday Night Raw.