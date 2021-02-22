WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results, recap and highlights

Alongside the WWE and Universal Title, two more title matches were also scheduled to go down the card. Check out the results from the show that aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Kick-off Show Match

Fatal 4 Way for a Spot In the United States Title Triple Threat: Mustafa Ali vs. Elias vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison

Keith Lee was pulled from the scheduled Triple Threat United States Title match due to injury. So this pre-show match took place to find his replacement. Ali planted Elias with a Tornado DDT after which Ricochet launched himself off the apron to neutralize RETRIBUTION members. Ali was distracted by it as Morrison rolled him up for the win.

Elimination Chamber Match: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

(Winner gets WWE Universal Title shot)

Daniel Bryan and Cesaro started the match and the next entrants of the match, respectively were, Corbin, Sami, Owens, and Uso. The eliminations went down as given below:

- Cesaro tapped put Corbin with a Sharpshooter

- Sami missed a Helluva Kick and get dropped with a Stunner from Owens to digest the pinfall count.

- Jey Uso trapped Owens in the Elimination Chamber door and Superkick-ed him. He followed up with a Frogsplash for the next elimination.

- Jey delivered another Frogsplash to eliminate Cesaro.

- Jey went for another Frogsplash but Bryan put up his knees. Bryan then hot back with the Running Knee to win the Chamber match.

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

As per the stipulation, Roman Reigns immediately came out after the Chamber match to compete against the winner Bryan. He charged in with a Spear but Bryan countered with the Yes Lock.

Reigns freed himself and locked in the Guillotine Chokehold to pass out Bryan and win the contest. After the match, Hall of Famer Edge planted Reigns with a Spear to make their match official at WrestleMania 37.

Triple Threat for the United States Title: Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

MVP was standing at ringside with a crutch for help to display his injury while his tag partner Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to almost choking out Morrison. Riddle snatched the crutch and took some shots on Lashley with it to send him out of the ring. Riddle then jumped off the top rope with the Floating Bro, to pin Morrison and win the US title.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Banks sent Baszler off the apron with a knee before hitting a Meteora on Jax. She applied the Bank Statement submission on her when Carmella’s sommelier Reginald came out and tried to pass her a bottle of champagne. The referee tried to handle Reginald which distracted Banks. Jax took advantage and dropped Banks with a Samoan Drop to get the pinfall win and retain the tag titles.

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

(Sheamus entered the match last)

Orton and Hardy started off where the respective next match entrants were McIntyre, Kofi, AJ, and Sheamus. Check out the eliminations:

- Orton and Kofi were tangling on the mat when the latter suddenly got the three-count to eliminate Orton.

- Sheamus nailed a Brogue Kick to pin Kofi, next.

- McIntyre followed up with a Claymore Kick on Hardy for the next elimination.

- Sheamus was focused on McIntyre with a Brogue Kick when AJ leaped off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm to eliminate Sheamus.

- AJ tried to connect with another Phenomenal Forearm on McIntyre but he got caught mid-air with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre got the final pinfall win of the match to retain his title.

As he celebrated with the title, United States Champion Bobby Lashley hit him with a Spear, out of nowhere. Lashley ragdolled the weary champion with a Hurt Lock as The Miz ran down to feast on the carcass. He cashed in Money in the Bank contract, to start a WWE Title match, right there.

A Skull-Crushing Finale followed on the lifeless body of McIntyre as The Miz pinned him to become the new WWE Champion. The A-lister celebrated to end Elimination Chamber 2021.