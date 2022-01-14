WWE Elimination Chamber structure reportedly returning in February

Starting from 2020, WWE began doing one of their two yearly Saudi Arabia PPVs before WrestleMania, and that is going to be the case this year.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast, WWE is planning to return to Saudi Arabia on February 19th for Super ShowDown 2022 where the next set of Chamber matches could be seen.

This WWE Network Special is scheduled to happen on a Saturday which is contradictory to the usual Thursday PPVs in Saudi.

Backing this story, Fightful Select also reports that a separate Elimination Chamber PPV is not planned for this year but rather a set of matches will be conducted inside the unforgiving steel cage structure at next month’s Saudi Arabia PPV.

“As of now, the working plan is for the Elimination Chamber match and structure to take place at the February Saudi Arabia show," the source reported.

"We’re unsure of the Premium Live Event name will follow that, or if they’ll opt for something different. Some staff that is working with WWE in the area have also been briefed of these plans.”

WWE reportedly had plans to bring the Elimination Chamber to Saudi Arabia after running Crown Jewel back in November 2021.

Talks have also been there of taping an episode of WWE TV (possibly the Smackdown, the night before the Saudi show) in the middle-east country in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

The final WWE Elimination Chamber matches took place at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February of last year.

Daniel Bryan won the first Chamber match of the night from the Smackdown brand to secure an immediate title match opportunity from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Then Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship in the second Chamber match of the night from the Raw brand.

Three women’s Chamber match took place in WWE history with the last one taking place at the 2020 installment, which saw Shayna Baszler get the win for a title shot at the Raw Women’s Championship held by Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 36.

WWE’s last visit to Saudi Arabia was on October 21, 2021, for the annual Crown Jewel PPV featured Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, and Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

Now Super ShowDown 2022 looks to be their next Saudi destination.