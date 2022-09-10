WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

In one of the co-main-events of the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event set for October 8, Liv Morgan will defend her Smackdown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey.



Heading into this week’s Smackdown, WWE announced the following lineup – Ronda Rousey vs. Lacey Evans vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the new Number-One Contender for SmackDown Women’s Championship.





With Morgan sitting in the audience, Ronda Rousey emerged as the winner of the match to secure another title match opportunity at the upcoming PLE.Natalya was the first woman to be eliminated after Rousey submitted her with the Armbar. Evans and Li were eliminated quickly, afterward via Rousey and Deville’s respective Armbar and Head Lock Choke-Hold.The match then came down to Rousey and Deville as both of them showcased their previous MMA background. Ultimately, The Baddest Woman on the Planet prevailed as she secured the victory by hitting Piper's Pit followed by the Ankle Lock submission, forcing Deville to tap out.Soon after the win, Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was confirmed for Extreme Rules 2022.Morgan’s previous challenger and Ronda’s best buddy, Shayna Baszler congratulated Rousey for the future opportunity when the latter advised her to come to her after she becomes a bone-breaker again.Back at Summerslam, Liv Morgan retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. The match finish was controversial as Ronda made Liv tap out with the Armbar.But due to Ronda’s shoulders being on the mat, the referee began counting the pin at the same time that Liv tapped out. He never saw Liv’s tap-out and hence got awarded the victory to Liv via pinfall.The former champion wasn’t happy with the decision and she proceeded to attack both Liv and the referee after the match to get fined and suspended. It was last week that WWE reinstated Ronda to the Smackdown roster after she paid her fine, a few weeks ago.WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, October 8 at the Nationwide Center in Columbus, Ohio. Only one match for the event has been confirmed,– Smackdown Women’s Championship – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey