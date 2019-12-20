WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: December 20, 2019

Slow build-ups will follow for the rivalries on SmackDown as tonight's headliner will feature the continuation of the story between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend.

Roman Reigns will also try to claim redemption against his current rival whereas a fresh non-title match has been confirmed for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions when the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Universe has not seen Daniel Bryan for more than two weeks since he was pulled to the depths of hell by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. His 'paycheck-driven' return turned out to be pretty dramatic as he left the champion completely befuddled in the middle of the ring which forced him to escape the scene, somehow.

Plus, Daniel Bryan was back in his old-school American Dragon avatar shaving off his pendant GOAT-styled hair and beard. Is this the right way for resurgence as he looks forward to claiming the due championship rematch against Wyatt?

Probably, the answer is yes as most of the media outlets have hinted that it is an initial setup for a grudge match at Royal Rumble. As for tonight, WWE.com confirmed the buildup will continue,

"With a new look that has many asking for his anti-aging techniques, Bryan has put the twisted titleholder on notice — and his eyeing of the Universal Championship signaled intentions of potentially presenting Wyatt another challenge.

"How will Wyatt respond to Bryan’s brazen assault? Can Bryan use the Yes! Movement to overcome the Universal Champion’s mind games? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

The predicted 'One vs. All' situation continued for Roman Reigns as seen on WWE TLC. The Big Dog was on the verge of a victory using his canines in the rightmost way possible until he was hounded by a set of outsiders.

It took Dolph Ziggler, The Revival and a bunch of security guards to overpower Reigns. Corbin capitalized on this and picked up an easy win that left Reigns in a battered state.

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning... pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) 16 December 2019

Corbin and Co. might be relieved thinking that they can get away easily after what transpired at TLC. But if history is any indication then Roman Reigns thrives in such conditions.

So he will bounce back with full force to indicate that the fight is not over, yet. Expect him to come out on SmackDown with full backups to neutralize the number-games.

The Power of Positivity will be in full force on SmackDown as The Holiday season is almost here. After signing a new contract with the WWE, The New Day will be in action, right away on tonight's episode. An unlikely duo will take on them in a non-title match as confirmed by WWE.com,

"Following a successful title defense at WWE TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a non-title match.

"In the first edition of this matchup, the Intercontinental Champion & The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions’ post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston & Big E to the victory. Can Sami Zayn’s stable put The New Day on notice, or will the champions continue their dominance?"

.@DanaBrookeWWE took to social media to challenge @itsBayleyWWE to a rematch TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown. https://t.co/MdbPsrud3Z — WWE (@WWE) 20 December 2019

The Women’s Championship rivalry should also resume after it was in halt for a couple of weeks. Lacey Evans has converted his character to transition into a babyface so that a feud can be set up against heel Bayley. After initial success, the number-games caught up to her as Sasha Banks is always there to provide backup to the champion.

Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) 20 December 2019

So can Evans handle the situation maturely so that she can officially secure her first-ever SmackDown Women's Title match? We'll find out the answer when Friday Night's hottest show airs tonight on FOX.

But before that, Bayley is scheduled to compete in a rematch from last week where she faces Dana Brooke. It won’t be much of a headache for her as Banks will work as her insurance policy to earn back to back wins.