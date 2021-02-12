WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 12, 2021

Plus, The Messiah of the WWE is also set to make a return on the blue brand to shake things up when this week’s episode of SmackDown airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In the wake of his Herculean effort to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Edge journeyed to SmackDown to discuss the options available for him at WrestleMania 37 for a title match.

And the champion of the 'island', Roman Reigns gloated about his brutal Last Man Standing match win over Kevin Owens and he demanded Edge to acknowledge him to be the 'main-event' instead.

Before the Rated-R Superstar could answer, Kevin Owens emerged from out of nowhere and planted Reigns with a wicked stunner to hint that he’s not done with the Head of the Table.

This certainly indicated that the program between Owens and Reigns is likely to be dragged until Elimination Chamber if WWE doesn't suddenly changes plans and put the champion in a tough situation, that is in a title defense inside the Chamber.

Speaking of the unforgiven steel structure, Sasha Banks was rumoured to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against five other opponents inside it. But it seems no Women’s Elimination Chamber match will happen this year.

As per Ringside News, the creative team hasn’t had discussions of a female version of the gimmick match for this year. So, Sasha could get a new opponent in this case as she retained her title against Carmella at Royal Rumble via submission.

SmackDown this week will also be graced with the presence of The Messiah. Seth Rollins will finally make his way back to Friday Nights after a hiatus of more than two months.

In the storyline perspective, he sacrificed himself to Sheamus' Brogue Kick at Survivor Series 2020 to be written off while in reality, it was brief time-off as he welcomed his first child with fiancee Becky Lynch back in December.

A big void would be filled with this return of Seth Rollins while the question remains what WWE has in store for him. The former Universal Champion wrapped up a feud with Murphy and The Mysterios before moving into hiatus in late November.

Now, the speculation is that WWE won’t bring back this angle anymore but rather will create a new direction for the Smackdown Savior upon his show-up.

Big E received the biggest challenge of his Intercontinental Champion reign till date when he defended his title in a Triple Threat Match against highly motivated Apollo Crews and a paranoiac Sami Zayn.

The Power of Positivity prevailed as E retained with an emphatic Big Ending. With the champion's will of becoming the strongest title-holder on SmackDown, what possibly could be waiting next for him. We'll find out when SmackDown delivers its next installment on FOX.