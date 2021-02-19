WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 19, 2021

So, we expect clarifications on the weekend's PPV match card during tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown, where a huge six-man tag team match as been slayed for the main event when the show emanates from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

It's a critical situation in WWE as they haven't finalized the match card of Elimination Chamber as yet. A creative dispute isn't the reason but rather an unfortunate set of incidents has led to the crisis. Except for the SmackDown chamber match, nothing has been confirmed till date from the blue brand. Interestingly, there is no storyline aimed at the PPV either.

Ringside News reports that the Elimination Chamber card 'is in progress' and some of the developments around it will be revealed on SmackDown, if not the full card. Even situations from Raw should be addressed as the Women’s and the United States Title match are uncertain to happen.

Lacey Evans isn't expected to compete in the scheduled title match against Raw Women's Champion Asuka as she is legitimately pregnant with her second baby. So a replacement should be announced soon. Plus, the Triple Threat match featuring Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Keith Lee is also in doubt as the latter is dealing with some sort of injury.

While WWE needs to address the status of these two matches, no significant mid-card development has been noticed from SmackDown based on which a couple of PPV matches could be predicted. We can only hope more title matches are to be added but they’ll likely go down without much build up around them.

Last week, WWE Producer Adam Pearce announced that a second Elimination Chamber will go down from SmackDown, this Sunday to determine the number-one contender for the Universal Championship. The winner of this Chamber Match will face the champion Roman Reigns later on that PPV night.

Ahead of that high-stake title match, the six Chamber competitors will engage tonight in a huge tag team collision. Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will team up against Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a final opportunity to gain some momentums.

So who will earn the upper hand before WWE Elimination Chamber? Will The Head of the Table be lurking around to 'pull the strings' before he receives a potential threat to his title? We'll find out the answers when SmackDown airs with the go-home episode for the upcoming pay-per-view.