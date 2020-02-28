WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 28, 2020

The participants from the men and women's division matches will be let known along with the match-winning stipulations. But that won't be the headliner for tonight's episode as something bigger will be in-store on the show.

WWE's franchise player is set to return home to add glitter to the Road to Wrestlemania 36 and potentially shed some light on his role for the extravaganza scheduled for April 5th. Plus, there would be multiple fallouts from the Super Showdown PPV including the presence of the new Universal Champion.

WWE has started hyping tonight’s episode of Smackdown from two weeks ago announcing that John Cena is finally showing ending a hiatus of almost ten months. Below is the update provided on the official website,

“John Cena will return to SmackDown on Friday, Feb. 28, as Team Blue continues down The Road to WrestleMania. It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago when he channeled “Ruthless Aggression” to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match. Since that fateful night, Cena went on to become WWE’s standard-bearer, earning 16 World Championships and inspiring countless WWE fans to “Never Give Up.”

"An icon in the ring and the star of such blockbuster films as “Bumblebee,” “Blockers” and the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga,” Cena will soon bring his signature “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” back to SmackDown, as first reported by WWE Backstage on FS1.”

Relived some great memories (and younger 🥺times) watching #RuthlessAggression on @WWENetwork. I’m now staring at my watch counting the hours until next week’s #Smackdown. So excited to come back to my @WWE family in the place I grew up! “C” you in BOSTON!!! @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/yeOHgeLKop — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2020

The latest reports around John Cena suggests that WWE will receive him on board in a full-time role until Wrestlemania 36, at least. A bigger match will be in store for him on April 5th as he would try to get into the storyline process. That could happen in the form of the Elimination Chamber. The current expectation is the three-time winner of this gimmick match will announce his entry inside the demonic cage, one more time to secure a spot on the Wrestlemania match card.

Wrestlemania equation must have abruptly been changed the way Super Showdown main event had gone by. For the first time in WWE, The Fiend Bray Wyatt has digested a loss at the hands of Goldberg and thereby lost the Universal Championship.

With that being said, The Myth would be well on his way to feature on the match card of the biggest event of the year. We’d hear from Goldberg on tonight’s Smackdown as his appearance is confirmed on the show by WWE.com,

"Goldberg is headed to Friday Night SmackDown, and he’s bringing the Universal Title with him. The Hall of Famer sent shockwaves through the sports-entertainment world when he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown. Instead of who’s next, the WWE Universe will be wondering what’s next for Goldberg as he heads into his second reign as Universal Champion. Will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerge to confront the first man to stop his twisted rampage? Or will Goldberg target a new member of Team Blue?"

Speaking of this leads us to the Elimination Chamber match which should decide the next number-one contender for the Universal Title for Wrestlemania. Six names will compete in this gimmick match set for March 8th where two of the speculated names would be John Cena and Roman Reigns. Sheamus teased himself to be the third one last week as we expect the rest of the three Chamber match participants to get confirmed.

This process would be the same for the women’s division, as well. Last week, Lacey Evans dropped the hint of a separate Elimination Chamber match for the women’s division. The winner from this contest is likely to receive a shot at the Smackdown women’s championship at Wrestlemania.

Bayley is still the champion by winning the historic women’s title match at Super Showdown and she’d be the one to defend the belt at the grandest stage. Six female competitors will compete inside the Chamber for the contender’s spot against her. Lacey would be one of them while the remaining five names could be announced tonight.

Smackdown tag team division also received new champions at Super Showdown in the form of The Miz and John Morrison. The heel duo is expected to note on their win and reveal if they would continue their feud against New Day or face new opponents.

Also, the love triangle featuring Otis Dojovic-Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler will continue on the show. Could Otis recover from the Valentine’s Day heartbreak and face Mandy to ask an explanation? We’ll know more about that when Smackdown airs with its latest edition to hype up Elimination Chamber.