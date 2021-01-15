WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 15, 2021

This week, he prepares for a big confrontation with his next challenger. Plus, his cousin will be in action in a first-ever match when this week’s episode airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

A Gauntlet Match went down on SmackDown, last week to determine the next number-one contender for the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns interfered while his Special Counsel Paul Heyman 'pulled some strings' to make sure that WWE Producer Adam Pearce can be a part of it and eventually ends up winning the whole contest.

As a result, Reigns will now face Pearce over the title at Royal Rumble 2021. Now, it seems the two will confront inside the ring once again where Reigns will likely be giving Pearce a lecture on this 'island of relevancy' that the latter is currently living in.

The segment was first announced in an ad during NFL coverage on FOX of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks game. Now WWE is promoting that the two will sign the contract for their Rumble outing and make their title match, official.

Shinsuke Nakamura put on a performance of a lifetime during the number-one contender’s Gauntlet match. He overcame three opponents in Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan in the match and thus he was the actual winner before Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came out and destroyed him.

Adam Pearce was then inserted into the match who earned the pinfall win while being unconscious. Nakamura was also in a similar state after digesting that beatdown from the two Samoans. Now, he has received the chance to seek revenge as he will go one-on-one against Jey Uso.

This is the first time that these two will meet in a singles contest. This match was made official during the latest episode of Talking Smack. It is almost predictable that Roman Reigns will be present on the scene to make sure that The King Of Strong Styles doesn't get the upper-hand on his cousin.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, last week. The Profits were already on backfoot after suffering a brutal attack from their opponents from the week prior.

Ziggler and Roode hit a Spinebuster into the Zig Zag to capture those belts and then bragged by shoving their opponents off the ring. The rift between the two bitter rivals are clearly not over as Ford and Dawkins will look forward to getting payback.

King Corbin was apparently on a 'crusade' against the Mysterio family this past Friday night when he brutally ambushed Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Now, the Master of 619 will have an opportunity to seek redemption against the bonafide heel when they go one-on-one on SmackDown. Rey will have Dominik watching his back but Corbin’s Knights will also be lurking that assures the scene will be chaotic.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks was taken off TV on a week where she was named the best wrestler of the world for the year 2020 by Sports Illustrated magazine. It was a strange move from WWE while they continued the feud with Carmella via a backstage promo.

The Untouchable One bragged about securing a pinfall win over the champion in a non-title affair, two weeks ago. This must be a setup for a rematch over the title at Royal Rumble. Perhaps, the match will be made official when tonight's episode airs on FOX.